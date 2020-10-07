Baldur's Gate 3 offers workarounds for crashes while working on fixes

Larian Studios launched Baldur’s Gate 3 into early access last night, and were quite clear that the fantasy RPG might have a few issues needing fixing. And yup, it does. Multiplayer has particularly been a problem for some folks, with several issues causing crashes. The developers, Larian Studios say they’re working to release a hotfix patch for pressing problems “as soon as possible” but, for now, they warn of what not to do.

“We are currently investigating the issues and working on a fix,” Larian said in a post shortly after midnight. Until that comes through, they suggest a few workarounds that might help you avoid problems:

“For now, we suggest switching the game to DX11 instead of Vulkan. You can do so by clicking on the icon next to ‘play game’ on the launcher, and selecting DX11 mode. “Leaving the tutorial level by activating the transponder at the helm while the player character is downed in combat will crash the game. “In multiplayer, avoid saving the game during cinematics for the time being. Also, in multiplayer avoid listening in to a conversation in COOP that has ended. “If the host saves directly after combat in multiplayer, the game may crash. Save with caution in multiplayer.”

“This is the start of the Early Access journey and we are hugely appreciative of those who have so far provided feedback. Please continue to do so,” the Larian rep said. “Several of the issues mentioned are in the progress of being fixed and we’ll try to release a hotfix as soon as possible. This feedback from so many people is extremely important to us, and we appreciate your patience. We hope you’re having fun!”

Larian also took credit for Steam becoming temporarily overloaded when BG3 launched:

It appears we broke steam. Thank you! — Larian Studios is Gathering Their Party (@larianstudios) October 6, 2020

Baldur’s Gate 3 may be hugely-anticipated but it’s still the first release of an early access game, which are rarely without issue. “You should not buy Baldur’s Gate 3 in Early Access if you want a polished experience,” Larian have said quite clearly. “Only buy the game now if you want an early look or if you want to participate in community feedback.” You should also hold off if, y’know, you want a full story, as this only has the first of three acts. Larian expect BG3 will be in early access “for at least one year” before they launch it full and finished. What’s currently there does seem promising, though.

“If it were not for this job, and having the self-control of four year old at a birthday party (or games journalist presented with a plate of miniburgers at a press event), I would would want to see this enticing story play out in full,” Matthew Castle said in our Baldur’s Gate 3 early access review. “Don’t feel pressured to gather your party and venture forth, but based on what I’ve seen, I think that party is in for one hell of a ride when they do.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available in early access on Steam and GOG for Windows and Mac, already bearing the price tag of the finished game: £50/€60/$60.

Matthew talked more about BG3 on The PC Gaming Weekspot too:



