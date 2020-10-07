Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Speedrunners have already beat Hades in under eight minutes

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

7th October 2020 / 11:00AM

It’s been a real blast over the last few weeks watching my pals and peers pick up Hades. The excellent mythological roguelike left early access last month, and seeing everyone post screenshots of their first clears and fastest times has been lovely. To any of you who think you’ve gotten good at the game with those cheeky 20-minute runs, however, I’m here to ruin your day. While we’re all scraping by the final boss clutching onto our final Death Defiances, speedrunners are already breezing their way through Hades in under eight minutes.

Top of the Hades speedrunning leaderboard right now is runner “Vorime”. Don’t let this 20-minute video fool you, the clock technically stops when you’re choosing boons and talking to NPCs. His actual clear time is an incredible seven minutes and 16 seconds.

(Probably goes without saying, but this is spoilerific if you’ve not cleared a Hades run yet.)

Vorime battles out of hell with the Adamant Rail (the Ancient Greek gun) with the aspect of Eris (which makes you deal more damage if you absorb your special ability’s blast), and a mixture of boons from Zeus, Poseidon and Ares.

The most impressive part of this run for me is where he destroys the Elysium bosses, Theseus and The Minotaur, in about 10 seconds. I could barely find it to rewatch again because it was such a small section of the video (it’s at 17:44 if you want to take a look).

There are so many amazing runs like this on the leaderboards, and what’s interesting is that, for the most part, the weapons players are using to get these times are pretty varied. The Adamant Rail aspect Vorime uses here is certainly one of the most popular, but other top times have been made with the sword, spear and fists, too. It’s a testament to how well-balanced all these weapons are that the speediest clears can be done with whichever you feel works best for you.

My fastest clear time in Hades is around 18 minutes with the Twin Fists, and I felt like a god after that (Zeus, specifically, I had mostly his boons). Before this, I had a little chuckle to myself every time someone posted their 30+ minute run. Rest assured these speedruns have put in me in my place.

If you want to have a go at absolutely demolishing the wretches of the underworld in the quickest time possible, check out our Hades guides for loads of tips on making the best builds. And if you still haven’t played it, check out Jay’s Hades review and be tempted into this wonderful game with us.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Hades review

Attack and dethrone god

31

Premature Evaluation: Hades

Hot as hell

19

Premature Evaluation: Hades

Free the nipple

54

Hades guide: tips and strategies on how to beat the game

These Hades tips will ensure victory with every run!

4

Latest articles

Best U-wing loadout in Star Wars: Squadrons

The ultimate Support loadout for Star Wars: Squadrons

Steam's new Chat Filtering options let you fine-tune effing and blinding

1

Best A-wing loadout in Star Wars: Squadrons

No one can follow you with this A-wing loadout

Hades composer teaches how to play one of its lovely songs in this video