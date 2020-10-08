AMD tease first 4K benchmark figures for their RX 6000 Big Navi GPU

If unveiling their next generation of Ryzen 5000 CPUs wasn’t enough this evening, AMD also gave us a sneak peak at their upcoming Big Navi GPUs during tonight’s Zen 3 event. Not only did they give us our first glimpse of AMD’s upcoming 4K graphics card in the flesh (as opposed to looking at a giant floating model of it in Fortnite), but they also teased some very tantalising-looking 4K benchmark results.

AMD aren’t due to unveil their RX 6000 Big Navi GPUs in full until October 28th, but we got a tiny sneak peek of what to expect when it comes to their 4K performance chops at the very end of tonight’s Ryzen 5000 livestream. During the presentation, AMD’s CEO Dr Lisa Su showed footage of Borderlands 3’s built-in benchmark running at an average of 61fps on its top Badass quality setting at 4K, before sharing some additional figures for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Gears 5, which were also both running on Ultra quality.

Those are certainly some big numbers all right, and all three were achieved with one of AMD’s new Ryzen 9 5900X CPUs in their test rig. Admittedly, the choice of CPU here shouldn’t really make a huge amount of difference to the RX 6000’s 4K performance in these particular games, as your CPU often has a much smaller impact on gaming speeds the further you move up the resolution ladder (which I’d imagine is largely why AMD only really spoke about their Ryzen 5000’s 1080p performance earlier on in the presentation). Still, it’s nice to get a glimpse of the two of them working together as a teaser for what a full, next-gen AMD system can potentially achieve.

Alas, there was no footage forthcoming for Modern Warfare or Gears 5, so we’ll have to take AMD’s word for it here. It’s also not clear whether the Modern Warfare figure was achieved with or without its DirectX ray tracing enabled – although given the size of the number, I’d imagine without. Annoyingly, I don’t have any corresponding benchmark figures for Nvidia’s RTX 3080 to compare these with at the moment, but I’ve set all three games downloading so I can do some further head to heads tomorrow.

Either way, I’m very much looking forward to seeing what else AMD have in store come October 28th, and how they’ll stack up against the RTX 3080, and the soon to be released RTX 3070.