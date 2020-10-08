Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Baldur's Gate 3 devs would like an RTX 3080 already, thanks

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

8th October 2020 / 9:38PM

Were you lucky enough to grab an RTX 3080 on release? No? Well, at least you’re in good company, because it sounds like the developers of Baldur’s Gate 3 weren’t able to get their hands on one either. Another hotfix for the early access RPG arrived today to fix some technical troubles and multiplayer woes, including some GPU-specific problems that might’ve been avoided if Larian had access to hardware they’re not convinced even exists.

Okay, so it’s not been that long since Baldur’s Gate 3’s last hotfix, which patched up some of the early access RPG’s more pressing crashes. Released today, Hotfix 2 continues to patch up more multiplayer issues and hard crashes – along with a number of problems related to a certain Nvidia GPU.

See, it seems the new RTX 3080 was causing a number of “graphical quirks” – quirks that Larian couldn’t check on account of not being able to get their hands on any. In a light jab at the tech firm, Larian dared Nvidia to prove the card exists by sending them one.

“Fun story: because the card was so wildly popular, we couldn’t source any to test with prior to launch,” Larian said in the Steam announcement. “We still don’t have one. At this point, we’re pretty sure you guys made up the RTX 3080. Prove it exists by sending one to us.”

You’ll probably remember that Nvidia’s 30-series were pretty damn hard to come by, with some retailers reporting that the 3080 went out of stock five minutes after release. While the manufacturer admitted they weren’t really prepared for the demand, it’s kinda wild that some established developers couldn’t even get their hands on the hardware.

The post also explains that while the infrastructure is coming together for cross-save, but is waiting for everything to be in sync before switching it on at an unknown later date. For now, Baldur’s Gate 3 is still available in early access on Steam and GOG for £50/€60/$60.

Cheers, PC Gamer.

Disclosure: Former RPS-er Adam is now a senior writer at Larian on Baldur’s Gate 3. This is not, in fact, an attempt to get him to upgrade his PC.

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

