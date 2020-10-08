Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Baldur's Gate 3's first patch has fixed several crash bugs

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

8th October 2020 / 12:50PM

Wizard stuff in Baldur's Gate 3

Larian Studios slapped a wee hotfix on Baldur’s Gate 3 last night, addressing some of the more pressing technical issues. Most notably, it fixed a number of crash bugs in the fantasy RPG. This is only the first patch on another journey through early access for the makers of Divinity: Original Sin 2.

“We never imagined such a huge influx of players in what we had envisioned being a relatively modest party of Early Access players,” Larian said. “But we’re up to the challenge, and we’ve been listening!”

The Hotfix #1 patch notes list four crash bugs fixed last night, as well as fixes for some other issues. Larian note again that other crashes might be avoided by switching the game to DirectX 11 mode instead of Vulkan, and also recommend disabling Steam and Discord overlays if you’re having slowdowns.

They also say they are “still working on the multiplayer issues that some of you are experiencing” and that they’re “very close to solving several of them”. A number of crashes initially reported were in multiplayer, and Larian have also said looking into Windows and Mac players not being able to party up.

Honestly, unless you’re gagging for a go, it’s might be better to wait for a few patches, if not until the full launch once the game is finished and fixed – especially as it’s already at its full launch price, so you’re not even saving money by buying now. Larian expect early access to continue for at least a year, though, so it’ll be a wait. A long wait when you really fancy some Dungeoning and Dragonsing.

“As a thing to fill time and tickle your brain, Baldur’s Gate 3 early access is a meaty thing,” Matthew Castle said in our Baldur’s Gate 3 early access review. “Definitely more filling than the Fort Joy area of Original Sin 2’s early access chunk.” And that act might look quite different depending on your approach. But it is still currently only the first of three acts, and evidently bugs are a concern.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available in early access on Steam and GOG for Windows and Mac, priced at £50/€60/$60. It’s on Stadia too.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Baldur’s Gate 3 review (early access)

Early bird catches the brain worm

88

Baldur's Gate 3 Elaborate Key: how to open the Elaborate Chest

The first locked chest you'll come across in Baldur's Gate 3 requires an Elaborate Key to open. Here's where to find it.

1

Baldur's Gate 3: can you save the woman trapped in the Mind-Flayer pod?

During the opening section of Baldur's Gate 3 you'll come across a woman trapped inside a Mind-Flayer pod. Can you save her?

Baldur's Gate 3 release date, trailer, system requirements, everything we know

Mind Flayed

1

Latest articles

Star Wars: Squadrons has no plans for post-launch content

8

Watch AMD's Zen 3 and Ryzen CPU reveal right here

You should play Demon Turf's demo before it disappears

Valorant's new character won't arrive until later in Act 3