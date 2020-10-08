Beefy loot-shooter Outriders has been delayed

I’m afraid there’ll be no muscle-bound spacemen down the chimney this year, children. Outriders, the brutal third-person roadie-runner from the folks behind Bulletstorm, has had its plans for a Winter release scuppered by the mess that is 2020. People Can Fly’s RPG shooter is now slated to arrive this February – but at least there’ll be full crossplay when it finally arrives.

Outriders finally pinned down a release date in a new trailer, below. If you’ve been keeping track of Outriders, however, you’ll notice that it’s a fair bit later than the planned “Holiday 2020” release window the devs had in mind.



An RPG shooter in the vein of Destiny, Outriders sees a band of bench-pressing gunfolks stranded on a dreary planet in the moments of a sudden, mysterious calamity. Fortunately, it seems to have given them superpowers and a thirst for making gear numbers go up. People Can Fly started posting in-depth vidblogs of the game earlier this year, starting with a breakdown of a Division-esque world tier system and clone-hopping Trickster class.

Unfortunately, it’ll be a few more months before the gore starts flying. Writing in a blog post earlier today, Square Enix community manager Toby Palm explained the all-too-familiar reasoning behind the game’s delay. Surprise, surprise, but our old friend “the harrowing global pandemic” has once again delayed a videogame release – and while the game is largely done, the outbreak seems to have thrown a wrench in their testing pipeline.

“It had been our full intention to deliver Outriders to you within the Holiday 2020 season. COVID-19 has certainly affected our operations over the past months, but the teams have all worked extremely hard to adapt to changing circumstances. While the core game is now in a largely complete state, our testing operations were unfortunately among the most affected by the work-process-restructuring caused by the novel coronavirus.”

To lighten the sting, Squenix announced that Outriders will launch with full crossplay between Steam, Epic, and all its console platforms both current and next-gen. Preorders have also gone live, and you can pick up Outriders at either store for £50/€60/$60 ahead of its release on February 2nd, 2021.