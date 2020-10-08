Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Rambo is joining Mortal Kombat 11

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

8th October 2020 / 3:44PM

Mileena, Rambo, and Rain in Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate.

Growing stronger, tougher, and more murderously deranged with each appearance, John Rambo will continue his ascent to godhood by joining the spine-ripping fights of Mortal Kombat 11. John Rambo, the Vietnam War veteran with PTSD who just wanted to be left alone, will join the war between gods and dimensions as one of the next DLC characters. This new character pack will also be rolled into the newly-announced Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate edition, with all the other DLC.

The Ultimate edition includes the base game, ye olde Kombat Pack 1 of new fighters and skins, the Aftermath story expansion, and this new Kombat Pack 2. The character pack will be sold separately too, and packs Mileena (her in the purple with the sai and the gaping face-biting mouth), Rain (the purple one of those Scorpion-lookin’ ninjas), and yup good ol’ John Rambo.

This version of John has Sylvester Stallone’s face and voice, much like the Terminator T-800 borrowed Arnold Schwarzenegger’s face and RoboCop has Peter Weller’s face and voice. Honestly, Rambo isn’t that weird a pick by the standards of Mortal Kombat. The game also crashes across the comics multiverse to pick up The Joker, Spawn, and a load of Elseworlds-y Batman skins.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is coming November 17th, priced at $60. It’ll also be on consoles, including PS5 and the new Xbox. The Kombat Pack 2 will be available for $15, and they tend to sell DLC characters separately too.

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

