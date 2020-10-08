Spelunky 2 daily: Today was always going to go badly

The Daily Death is a daily series of videos in which Graham attempts the Spelunky 2 daily challenge.

It’s a law of the universe: any exceptionally good Spelunky daily run must be followed by an exceptionally poor run. Yesterday was execptionally good, and so…



Today’s apology: I’m posting this a day late, because for some reason the post didn’t go live when I hit publish. Hooray. Expect another video along later tonight.

Today’s second apology: I’m still experimenting with how I’m recording these, and there’s still work to be done on audio quality. However! Check out the new lovely graphics. Vidbud Colm made the series its own logo, which is going to make it much harder to lose interest in doing it in two days time and just quietly stop.

The run went terribly, but I don’t feel bad about it. It was a tricky situation and I was being reckless in how I approached it, and the death was harsh but fair. It was like I was hit by a car, but I was an idiot who deserved it. Yeah.

If my short run left you hangry for more Spelunky, reader QuasarAhead shared his own attempt at yesterday’s Spelunky 2 daily. It was similar to my journey yesterday, as he pursued the same secret chain (also a literal chain) through Volcana. Keep ’em coming.