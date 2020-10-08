Star Wars: Squadrons has no plans for post-launch content

With most games that Electronic Arts publish these days, I tend to just assume that there will be some form of extra content or microtransaction lying in wait for me. I’m pleasantly surprised, however, to discover that’s not the case with Star Wars: Squadrons. The spacey flight sim came out last week, and what we got was the whole package, because EA says they have no plans to add post-launch DLC in the future.

“Never say never, so to speak, but as far as our philosophy goes we’re not trying to treat the game as a live service,” creative director Ian Frazier told UploadVR.

“We don’t want to say, ‘It’s almost done!’ and then dribble out more of it over time, which to be honest is how most games work these days,” he adds. “So we’ve tried to treat it in kind of an old-school approach saying, ‘You’ve paid the $40, this is the game and it’s entirely self-contained. We’re not planning to add more content, this is the game, and we hope you understand the value proposition.'”



It’s kind of nice to have a game come out and just exist as it is. Having said that, in Nate’s Star Wars: Squadrons review he did mention that it would’ve been nice to have more ships and things to tinker with. Though, the ships that are there are already very fun to fly.

“The central experience – of being a pilot in a Star Wars – is masterfully crafted, and I can’t find much to fault with it,” he writes. “Squadrons is probably the most fun I’ve had with any piece of Star Wars media since my teens, in fact, and it frequently invokes a joy I haven’t felt since playing TIE Fighter in 1995.”

If you fancy giving it a go, Star Wars: Squadrons is out now on Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games Store for £35/€40/$40. And that’s it – the whole game! At a surprisingly reasonable price to boot.