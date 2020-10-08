Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Worms Rumble is set to launch this December

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

8th October 2020 / 3:16PM

Of all the series that I reckon would suit a battle royale-style game, Worms is certainly one of them. Worms Rumble is Team17’s new take on the worm murder simulator, moving away from its turn-based roots, and instead plonking players into a… shooter. 32-player deathmatches and last-man standing modes are what Rumble has to offer. You won’t be waiting much longer to give it a go, either, because it’s getting an open beta test starting November 6th, ahead of its launch in December.

The beta will be cross-platform multiplayer between PC and PS4, and when the game launches PS5 users will be able to get in on the crossplay action, too.

Today, the devs also revealed a new map players will get to explore as the little wiggly fellas, Portal Park. As you might have guessed, it has a big portal that can change the map’s environment, and there are even some underground train tracks to zip about on.

It seems like Worms Rumble is following the typical battle royale route, with daily challenges, seasonal events and in-game currency to unlock skins and cosmetics. I haven’t seen the word “battle pass” thrown around anywhere yet, but I’ll be surprised if it doesn’t rear its head at some point.

Of course, the game will also have a load of the iconic weapons from the old Worms games – like the Holy Hand Grenade, Bazooka and all that good stuff. They’ll probably work pretty differently from the older games, but hey, you can find that out for yourself in that beta next month.

There’s no word yet on how exactly you sign up to said beta, so keep an eye on the website for more info.

Worms Rumble comes out on Steam sometime this December, and it’ll cost you £11/$15//€15.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

