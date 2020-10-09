Borderlands 3's Bloody Harvest is back and less grindy this year

Tis the season for online games to get all haunted for a few weeks. Borderlands 3‘s Bloody Harvest is back with more skins to earn and spooks to shoot. It’s on from now until November 5th, so you’ve got some time to check it out alongside all the other in-game events on your schedule.

As with last year, Maurice the Saurian is hanging out in Sanctuary III to direct your gore-y goals. Like oh so many other Halloween events—I may main multiple each year—it boils down to killing new spooky enemies (they glow green), collecting their new spooky loot (Hecktoplasm), and then turning it in so you can go to a new spooky place (Heck) to fight the spookin’ boss (That lad up top, Captain Haunt). That’s the stuff.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



While hiking around Heck, you’ll have some new challenges to complete. Doing so will net you some special spookin’ loot like a weapon skin, trinket, and vault hunter skin. Unlike last year, Gearbox say that some of the challenges are a bit less grindy.

As a reminder, if you’re a Halloween Humbug you can opt out of the event in your main menu. Bloody Harvest is on now and runs until November 5th.

By the by, Gearbox have also posted one of them Shift Codes (K9W3T-BJZ59-B9SHB-6B3JT-T9CFF) that you can use to unlock some special heads for your hunters. It also expires on November 5th, so celebrate in a timely fashion, right?