Parkour, zombies, and skeletons with breasts: it must be Mystery Steam Reviews

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other’s game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they’re about.

For those that don’t know, The PC Gaming Weekspot is a live, weekly video podcast that myself and my former VidBud Matthew Castle do every Monday evening over on the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel. It’s a recap of the last seven days in PC gaming, with chat on the latest news, as well as some reviews on the latest games. But there’s one segment we do during The Weekspot that’s grown into a monster. A monster that I think you’d like, which is why I want to share it with you.

Mystery Steam Reviews is a quiz that was originally meant to last for around 10 minutes on each episode of The Weekspot, but the people enjoyed it, so it’s now become this mammoth thing that we’ve decided to clip out of every show in order to share it with you, the lovely Rock Paper Shotgun website visitor.

But, I understand that you may be new to Mystery Steam Reviews, so let me explain how it works:

Myself and Matthew both bring five Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but we omit the name of the game each review is for. Our opponent must correctly guess that game. One correct answer = one point. While both combatants (yes, combatants) have two minutes on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle (it’s serious business), and also pause the two-minute timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.

Question allows whoever is in the hot seat to ask a simple yes or no question, as long as the question isn’t, “is the name of the game [insert name of the game here]. When Clue is used… well… a clue must be given to the occupant of the warm chair. It can be cryptic, but it can’t be unfair. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the man with the fiery arse.



We pick a different year every week. This week, it’s 2015. I can’t really tease many of the games mentioned – that would ruin the fun – but I can tell you that there is some top-tier use of the Genre lifeline in this edition.

I know it’ll probably be difficult to gather your thoughts while you’re listening to the two us go back and forth, but I’d love to know how many Mystery Steam Reviews you get right. Let us know in the comments. Also, any links to your own Chris Tarrant impressions would be greatly appreciated.

If you like this, then perhaps you’ll enjoy the full episode of this week’s The PC Gaming Weekspot. In it, we chatted about CD Projekt Red and crunch, Matthew went in-depth on his Baldur’s Gate 3 early access thoughts, and I heaped praise on the excellent Hades.