Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Sam Barlow plans to make a Silent Hill: Shattered Memories-sorta game again

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

9th October 2020 / 6:23PM

Silent Hill: Shattered Memories artwork of a frozen girl on a swing.

Sam Barlow, the writer and designer of Silent Hill: Shattered Memories, has been muttering about plans to make a follow-up of sorts to the 2009 horror game. Not a sequel nor even a game with ‘Silent Hill’ in the name, but a spiritual successor combining bits of that with lessons he’s learned from making other games and a bit of extra oomph. After Shattered Memories, Barlow found fame with voyeuristic FMV games Her Story and Telling Lies. The non-Silent Hill game is still only an idea, mind, one he’s still pitching. But maybe?

Barlow let slip in a wee tweet this week:

He clarified that this is not ‘Project A███████’, the mysterious game which seems like it’ll be named Project Ambrosio. So what is it?

“[W]e have a game we’re looking to make which is very much ‘what was special about [Shattered Memories]?’ ‘how would you take that further now?'” Barlow told IGN. “Like Outer World’s take on Fallout, or Bloodstained’s take on Castlevania, etc. So it’s not a Konami or branded Silent Hill thing.”

I was going to say “Aha! He means Outer Wilds!” but nope, tripped myself up once again. IGN say Barlow added that it’d be a third-person game which also draw upon lessons learned from making Her Story, Telling Lies, and Project A.

Shattered Memories was a reimagining of the first Silent Hill, with a new framing around some familiar places, characters, and story points, the fighting replaced with fleeing, otherworldly rust turned to ice, and a Shyamalanian twist whammed on top. I prefer the original, but Shattered Memories certainly has fans. Any unbranded spiritual successor would probably be better off without jerks like me drawing comparisons like, y’know, the one I just drew. But to be fully clear, this isn’t a concrete game Half Mermaid have announced they’re definitely making, it’s one his studio are looking into doing after their current game.

What is Ambrosio anyway? Dunno! A secret for now. I wouldn’t be surprised by voyeurism, though. Barlow’s been talking around about it, and last week blogged about scene cuts.

“With Project A███████ we are thinking about cuts,” he said. “Especially the really magical ones that follow a story’s arterial connections to leap through space and time. How we might skip from 1968, Italy to 1971, NYC to 1999, Los Angeles. When served up in a movie, a cut can be a wonderful prompt to the imagination. In a game, handing over the power of the cut to the player is to give them a magical power. Teleportation, transmutation, time travel. All the possibilities of the cut.”

SMASH CUT TO: Alice making a cup of tea.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Konami still haven't announced a new Silent Hill, but some Silent Hill stuff has arrived

12

Text, Lies And Videotape: Her Story Interview

Serial, True Detective And Alan Bennett

13

Bugsnax releases its weird, unsettling adventure into the wild on November 12

The best free demos from the Steam Autumn Festival

Best of fest! Forget the rest!

4

Latest articles

Bugsnax releases its weird, unsettling adventure into the wild on November 12

The best free demos from the Steam Autumn Festival

Best of fest! Forget the rest!

4

Just how good are AMD's first 4K Big Navi benchmarks compared to the RTX 3080?

11

Amnesia: Rebirth will have much more varied environments than past Frictional games