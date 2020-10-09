The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, a1, b1, c1, d1, d2 is a possible cluster, unlike a2, b2, c2, d2, e3. To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s missing vowels foxer

“30 things wot you might find in Denmark”

1. HVDTL – hvidtol (ylla)

2. THD SCV RRFLM NM – the discoverer of aluminium (Stugle)

3. TL GRMCRSS – telegram crisis (phlebas, Gothnak)

4. SKP PRCLMNT – skipper clement (Gothnak)

5. NSS – nisse (ylla)

6. MDS NLG HTMC HNGN – madsen light machine gun (Gothnak)

7. KRNGL – kringle (Stugle)

8. HRTNL SN – horatio nelson (Gothnak)

9. CNT RVRS LCRTNSFM HMMD – controversial cartoons of muhammad (Stugle)

10. GTV DGRL – egtved girl (ylla)

11. THFRSTCM MRCLLYPR DCDT YPW RTR – the first commercially produced typewriter (ylla)

12. RB JRGML – rabjerg mile (Gothnak)

13. LKR KCHRS TNSN – ole kirk christiansen (Gothnak)

14. FRGTTNJY LLND – fregatten jylland (Stugle)

15. HL DCNS – holed coins (sum)

16. RPTLCS – reptilicus (Gothnak)

17. PTRSCH MCHL – peter schmeichel (ylla)

18. WNDTR BNFCT RY – wind turbine factory (ylla)

19. T HF TH RNL WFR P the father-in-law of europe (Gothnak)

20. GRTBL T – great belt (ylla, Stugle)

21. KNG HTFT HRD RFT HL PHNT – knight of the order of the elephant (ylla)

22. WRLDSL RGSTSL ND – world’s largest island (ylla, Gothnak)

23. PT RGP NG – peter og ping (captaincabinets)

24. SN DDS – sound dues (Stugle, Gothnak)

25. THFR STWRT TNS TFT MHNDB L LR LS – the first written set of team handball rules (Gothnak)

26. JHNNFRD RCHST RNS – johann friedrich struensee (Gothnak)

27. HLHST – helhest (ylla)

28. RHS – aarhus (Gothnak)

29. ZN VST – zenvo st1 (phlebas)

30. LSNRS WNGC LB – elsinore sewing club (Gothnak)