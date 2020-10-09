Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

The Medium launches spirit world horror on December 10th

9th October 2020 / 8:49PM

We’re in the thick of spooky season right now, but not to worry there’s plenty left to come even after October ends. Bloober Team of Layers Of Fear fame is summoning up The Medium this year. Their dual-world psychological horror game is launching on December 10th.

To mark the announcement, The Medium got a new trailer showing off some of its environments. The big conceit of The Medium is that your player character can explore both the real world and spirit world simultaneously.

In the video above, you can spot a few areas in both their real and spirit versions. An abandoned building becomes a creepy spirit fort thing and a trashed office becomes a sea-looking cavern of sorts. You get the idea.

If the spirit world happens to look familiar to you, Bloober Team say that the game’s art direction was inspired by Polish artist Zdzisław Beksiński’s surrealist paintings.

“Explore the physical world and the spirit world simultaneously, and use the interactions between them to solve dual-reality puzzles, unlock new paths, and awaken memories of past events,” Bloober team say. “Use the Out of Body experience to investigate places where your real-world self can’t go. Create energy shields and deliver powerful spirit blasts to survive the spirit world and its otherworldly dangers.”

The Medium will launch on December 10th on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

