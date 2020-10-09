Your Baldur's Gate 3 character is probably boring, Larian say

Yup, that’s right. You spent 45 minutes in Baldur’s Gate 3‘s character creator looking at drow and tieflings, considering horns and tails and beards, oh my. Then you said “oh, to hell with it” and made a human Cleric with your own skin and eye color whose face is just a little more attractive than yours. That’s how you’re going to venture forth, is it? Steve Plainface is going to save Baldur’s Gate from mind flayers and date Shadowheart, is he? Yup, he sure will.

In their latest hotfix for the biggo RPG, Larian Studios pulled together some data to share with the class about character creation. “We took the most popular choices in character creation, and recreated this,” Larian say. “We thought our analytics system wasn’t working! We checked. It is. Congratulations, you’ve basically made the default Vault Dweller. What the hell guys. We gave you demon eyes, horns, and even tails. We are sorely disappointed. Go crazy. We worked hard on this!”

In case there’s any question, that lad up there’s the one. That is the face of Baldur’s Gate 3.



I don’t have my hands on Baldur’s Gate 3 yet, but I vow to make a more adventurous adventurer when I inevitably do. I’ll admit, I’m no stranger to making myself but with better hair in an RPG. There’s a certain amount of comfort in looking like yourself but having the freedom to be a spell-slinging badass.

With the oh so many races and sub-races that Baldur’s Gate 3 already has available, I don’t think I’ll be able to go with a human. Maybe I’ll try to make a really hot githyanki since they seem to be entangled in this whole battle with the mind flayers. It’ll be like playing a mage on your first Dragon Age playthrough. Oh warden, you don’t even know what you’re in for.

Oh, today’s hotfix post was also bringing news about bug fixes. It solves several more crash cases, addresses an issue that occurs if Gale dies, and removes a trick letting players steal from merchants by equipping their items. There have already been multiple other hotfixes, since Baldur’s Gate 3 is still in early access. Hotfix #2 and hotfix #1 both solved other crashing issues among other things.

Have you made a Baldur’s Gate character that isn’t boring? Prove it, I want to see.

Disclosure: Former RPS writer Adam Smith is now a Baldur’s Gate 3 writer. Does he look like the average human Cleric? I dunno, never met the guy. He definitely has a human cleric name though, zing, gottem!