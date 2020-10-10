Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

10th October 2020 / 9:00AM

Featured post Autumnal treasure in an illustration from 'Text-book of Geology'

It’s trite but: autumn really has come out of nowhere. A fortnight ago, I walked through a forested glen with a pal and saw barely any non-green leaves, let alone fallen ones. This week, I walked along the local river and kicked through deep drifts of yellow leaves. Seasons.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee

This weekend I am expecting to spend most of my time in Baldur’s Gate 3, killing all the elves and smooching all the orcs. Or maybe the other way around. There will be killing and smooching, anyway.

Alice0

With the news that Destiny is retiring some of its most overpowered mods, I’m going to stack up all my OP tryhard mods and guns and try to complete a deathless solo run of the Prophecy dungeon to scoop the sweet nameplate while I can. If that goes well, I’ll see about Pit Of Heresy and Shattered Throne too.

Colm

To the bin, Colm.

Graham

I’m planning to keep playing Genshin Impact, the free-to-play Breath Of The Wild-alike I wrote about this past week. It’s just a lovely world to spend time in.

Imogen

Nothing has changed for the last couple of weeks, I’m still playing Hades in every spare minute I have. If I can pull myself away from it, I might make an attempt at playing some of the demos from the autumn Steam Game Fest. Cats Organised Neatly looks very nice, and I fancy having a go at Superliminal, too.

Katharine

I finally completed Death Stranding during my holiday last week, which means I’m finally free to play other games again. Rejoice! The eternal question now, though, is what to play next? Probably Paradise Killer, but maybe it’s also finally time to play Doom Eternal? Decisions!

Nate

Away with you, Nate.

Ollie

Star Wars: Squadrons is amazing, and I am probably going to play it every day until it dies a death – which, unfortunately, may not be enormously far away. Call me a pessimist, but this just has the feel of a great game which in six months’ time will barely be played by anyone because it was rushed to completion and the devs are planning no content updates for the future. I sincerely hope I’m wrong, because that way I’ll get to keep playing.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?

Who am I?

