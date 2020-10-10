What are we all playing this weekend?

It’s trite but: autumn really has come out of nowhere. A fortnight ago, I walked through a forested glen with a pal and saw barely any non-green leaves, let alone fallen ones. This week, I walked along the local river and kicked through deep drifts of yellow leaves. Seasons.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alice Bee
This weekend I am expecting to spend most of my time in Baldur’s Gate 3, killing all the elves and smooching all the orcs. Or maybe the other way around. There will be killing and smooching, anyway.
Alice0
With the news that Destiny is retiring some of its most overpowered mods, I’m going to stack up all my OP tryhard mods and guns and try to complete a deathless solo run of the Prophecy dungeon to scoop the sweet nameplate while I can. If that goes well, I’ll see about Pit Of Heresy and Shattered Throne too.
Nothing has changed for the last couple of weeks, I’m still playing Hades in every spare minute I have. If I can pull myself away from it, I might make an attempt at playing some of the demos from the autumn Steam Game Fest. Cats Organised Neatly looks very nice, and I fancy having a go at Superliminal, too.
Katharine
I finally completed Death Stranding during my holiday last week, which means I’m finally free to play other games again. Rejoice! The eternal question now, though, is what to play next? Probably Paradise Killer, but maybe it’s also finally time to play Doom Eternal? Decisions!
Nate
Away with you, Nate.
Ollie
Star Wars: Squadrons is amazing, and I am probably going to play it every day until it dies a death – which, unfortunately, may not be enormously far away. Call me a pessimist, but this just has the feel of a great game which in six months’ time will barely be played by anyone because it was rushed to completion and the devs are planning no content updates for the future. I sincerely hope I’m wrong, because that way I’ll get to keep playing.