With Lab Zero gone, Indivisible wont be getting any more updates

Indivisible is as finished as it’ll ever be. There may have been plans to add a number of crossover and crowdfunded characters to the turn-based-but-not RPG, but the implosion of developers Lab Zero has put one hell of a wrench in the works. This week, publishers 505 clarified the situation regarding future Indivisible updates, and regret to inform that there’ll be no further work done on the game.

The publishers explained their position in a statement released this week, admitting that all plans for future content have been cancelled. Save for a few completed updates waiting for the green light (largely some content for the Switch edition), Indivisible’s story is over.

“At this stage, apart from content that is already in submission, there will unfortunately be no more production on the game,” 505 write. “We are proud of the game that was created and happy that it has received the positive response that it deserves. We are sorry the journey has ended this way.”



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Indivisible will now longer receive planned crossover characters including Shovel Knight, the Hyper Light Drifter and that bloke from Guacamelee – with special backer character rewards from the game’s crowdfunding campaign likewise finding themselves shelved. The game will remain available to purchase, mind, and it sounds like the Ajna/Heruka Statue (the campaign’s sole remaining physical reward) will still go into production as planned.

Unfortunately, the simple truth is that there’s nobody left to work on incomplete content. Developers Lab Zero collapsed this summer in the wake of allegations against owner Mike Zaimont, accusing him of sexual harassment and hostile behaviour. Several employees resigned in protest back in August, with Zaimont laying off all remaining staff shortly thereafter.

In the meantime, 15 former Lab Zero developers have launched their own studio, Future Club. Structuring themselves as an “employee-owned cooperative game development studio”, the new outfit hopes to avoid the problems caused by handing absolute power to a single person.