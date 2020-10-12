Best Warzone loadout for the top weapons of Season 6

Looking to create a new Warzone loadout for your favourite gun? You’ve come to the right place. Our Warzone loadout guide features top-tier loadout choices for many of the most popular weapons in Modern Warfare’s Battle Royale, from Assault Rifles to Sniper Rifles and more. We’ll go through all the attachments you’ll need for each loadout, and why these particular combinations make these weapons some of the very best weapons Warzone has yet seen.

How to get your own Warzone loadout

It’s actually very easy to obtain your own preset loadout in a Warzone match. All you need to do is find (or buy) a Supply Drop. Supply Drops will spawn periodically throughout a match, and you’ll be notified on-screen when one is landing nearby.

But your best bet is usually to accrue enough money to buy a Supply Drop from one of the Call Of Duty: Warzone Buy Stations scattered across the map. Cash really isn’t difficult to come by, and it’s well worth buying multiple supply drops over the course of a match so you can mix and match top-tier primary weapons without the need for the Overkill Perk.

Just make sure you customise your loadouts how you want them between matches, or you’ll be stuck choosing between the distressingly suboptimal default loadouts. Attachments for a weapon must be unlocked by earning kills with that weapon across any game mode in Warzone or Modern Warfare – and this includes the warm-up time before matches in Warzone, so get killing!



Best Warzone loadouts in Season 6

From this hub page, you can find links to our growing list of individual best Warzone loadout pages. In each guide, you’ll also find detailed, up-to-date and accurate stats on every weapon as of Season 6. Take a look at our list of guides below!

SP-R 208 loadout

The SP-R 208 turned a lot of heads at the start of Season 6. Much like the FiNN, it arrived on the scene and quickly took the wind out of the sails of the previous favourite gun in its class, with almost all of the SP-R 208’s stats beating out those of the Kar98k. With low bullet drop and great damage and handling stats, you’ve got the great base from which to create a truly terrifying DMR loadout.

Check out our Best SP-R 208 loadout in Warzone guide for information on the best possible loadout for this new Warzone gun.

FiNN loadout

The powerful FiNN LMG in its current state is ludicrously powerful, and with our loadout you can bump it all the way into overpowered. Key to our setup is the LongShot Adverse barrel, which gives you the extreme fire rate of the Adverse but without sacrificing any range – particularly when combined with the ever-popular Monolithic Suppressor. The Commando Foregrip gives us even greater control for nailing those long-range shots, while the Tac Laser and Sleight of Hand perk speed up the gun’s low points into acceptable territory.

For more information on this particular loadout and the full weapon stats of the FiNN, look no further than our Best FiNN loadout in Warzone guide!

MP5 loadout

The MP5 absolutely melts enemies at close range. It’s quick, powerful, and reliable, as long as you can handle its decidedly bouncy recoil. It’s the most popular SMG in Warzone right now, even at the top-tier skill levels. And our top loadout turns it into a world-class weapon with the Monolithic Suppressor, greater control and handling, and a high enough magazine capacity to wipe out whole groups of enemies.

Be sure to check out our Best MP5 loadout in Warzone guide for full details on the weapon’s stats and our favourite loadout for this top-tier SMG.

Grau loadout

Even with its recent nerf, the Grau is not going to be dropping off the top tier of Warzone weapons anytime soon. This rifle is still a veritable laser, capable of defeating even entrenched snipers over a hundred metres or more – and you really don’t need to do much with it in order to make it this way. The Archangel Barrel in particular is a godsend with the Grau thanks to its clean ironsights and the excellent range and bullet velocity bonuses included.

We’ve got a surprise or two in store for you with this Grau loadout, which you can take a look at in full over on our Best Grau loadout in Warzone page.

AS VAL loadout

The AS VAL was added alongside the SP-R 208 with the start of Season 6, and it’s a curious beast. Depending on how you kit it out, the AS VAL can be a powerful rival to either the M13 or the FAL; but the obvious downside is its very limited magazine size. So our top AS VAL loadout boost our magazine capacity, along with our ability to deal high damage across long ranges.

Take a look at our Best AS VAL loadout in Warzone page for full details on this loadout and the associated weapon stats.

ISO loadout

The ISO looks to be a hybrid of sorts between the MP5 and the MP7 or Fennec. Even by the standards of SMGs in Warzone, the ISO is very close-quarters – which means you can either attempt to mitigate its range deficits as much as possible, or just lean into the extreme close quarters aspect and use a much more versatile secondary weapon to make up for it.

For more information on this particular loadout and the stats, benefits, and drawbacks of the ISO, look no further than our Best ISO Warzone loadout guide!

AN-94 loadout

From what we’ve seen so far, the AN-94 doesn’t quite have the capability to compete with the top Assault Rifles in Warzone right now. But you can certainly still deal all manner of death if you kit it out correctly. As with almost every single weapon in Warzone, I prefer to maximise range and bullet velocity, along with extended magazine capacity to help you wipe out squads and third parties.

For much more information on the AN-94 and its stats, be sure to check out our Best AN-94 Warzone loadout guide!

Best equipment in Warzone

I’ll spend little time on equipment for your Warzone loadouts, because it’s mostly down to playstyle and preference. Personally I swear by the plain old Frag Grenade, but you can also find great success with C4 – particularly if you’re about to be run over by a cargo truck. And Molotovs are excellent for zoning particular areas, which is something you’re not really able to do with any other lethal equipment.

As for tactical equipment, I flip-flop between Flashes, Stuns, Stims, and the Heartbeat Sensor. The first two are fairly interchangeable and equally powerful; the Stim has saved my life many times during frantic moments of danger; and the Heartbeat Sensor is miles better than people think it is. It’s like a shorter-ranged UAV, but for free and forever.

And with that, we’ll wrap up this guide to the best Warzone loadouts in Season 6. Hopefully you’ve got a few things to think about, and perhaps to try the next time you’re dropping in Verdansk. Why not also check out one of our other Warzone guides in the interim? The weapons guide is particularly useful – if I do say so myself.