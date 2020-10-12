Dell's 240Hz Alienware monitors are 40% off right now

Dell have started their so-called “Semi-Annual Sale” this week, with up to 40% off their Alienware gaming monitors and 12-14% off their gaming laptops and desktops. It’s one of the many alternative sales taking place this week to combat Amazon Prime Day (which starts tomorrow), and there are already some great deals to be had here, including almost £100 off their 25in, 240Hz AW2521HFL gaming monitor, and just over £200 off an RTX 2070 Super desktop and monitor combo. Read on below for my deal highlights.

The Alienware AW2521HFL gaming monitor is a good choice if you’re after a 1920×1080 gaming monitor with a super high refresh rate of 240Hz. Its IPS panel isn’t quite as lovely as my current 240Hz favourite, the larger AOC C27G2ZU, but it still produces a good image if you switch over to its Gamer profile in the menu system. You also get plenty of USB3 ports and display inputs.

The AW2521HFL isn’t the only gaming monitor on sale today, either, as Dell have also sliced over £330 off their curved, ultrawide AW3420DW, which has a 3440×1440 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and full Nvidia G-Sync support. Normally £1304, this ultrawide screen is now down to £970, no promo code required.

As for their gaming laptops and desktop sale, there are plenty to choose from, so you might want to have a gander of the full range to see what’s available. My highlights are below, starting with the New G5 gaming desktop and monitor combo, which you can currently get an extra 12% off with the promo code FLASH12 at checkout. This takes another £201 off this RTX 2070 Super desktop and monitor package, bringing its final price down to a very agreeable £1478. As well as the aforementioned RTX 2070 Super graphics card, you also get an Intel Core i7-10700F CPU, 16GB of RAM clocked at 2933MHz, and a 1TB SSD. As for the monitor you get, it’s Dell’s 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz S2721HGF, which is normally £200 on its own. Alternatively, you can just get the desktop for £1319 if you prefer.

If you’d prefer the power of an RTX 2070 Super in laptop form, however, then you can get 14% off the New Dell G7 17 gaming laptop with the promo code FLASH14 at checkout. This takes £238 off Dell’s 17.3in gaming laptop, which also comes with an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM clocked at 2933MHz again, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. The display, meanwhile, has a 1920×1080 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Another top highlight is the smaller Dell New G5 15. Using the promo code FLASH12, you can shave an extra £162 off this RTX 2060 and Intel Core i7-10750H laptop, which also has a 1920×1080, 144Hz refresh rate display like the G7 17. You’ll have to make do with a 512GB NVMe SSD, all told, but that’s still a pretty good price considering the rest of its specs.

Alternatively, if you really want to push the boat out and get a full-blown desktop replacement laptop, then 14% off the Alienware Area-51m is another tasty saving. Normally £3949, you can get this Intel Core i9-10900K (yes, the full desktop version, not the mobile chip) and RTX 2080 Super machine for over £550 off its usual price with the FLASH14 promo code. The laptop also comes with a 4K display and built-in Tobii eye-tracking tech, as well as buckets of SSD storage thanks to its pair of 1TB SSDs, and you also get a very healthy 32GB of 3200MHz RAM.

All deals last until October 18th, but they may sell out faster depending on stock levels and how popular they are, so if you fancy taking the plunge on a new laptop, desktop or monitor, you probably better do it sooner rather than later. There will, of course, be lots of more deals happening on similar bits of PC hardware over the coming week, as tomorrow sees the start of Amazon Prime Day, as well as several other big sale events in both the UK and US. I’ll be keeping an eye on all the best Prime Day and non-Prime Day deals throughout the week, so make sure to keep an eye on the home page to keep track of all the latest and greatest savings.