Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Fall Guys is getting a Sonic skin so I am requesting a Kiryu costume

Lauren Morton

Contributor

12th October 2020 / 10:39PM

As it was foretold by the dataminers, now it shall come to pass. Bouncy bean competition game Fall Guys is getting a Sonic The Hedgehog costume later this week. It’s the latest of several game series crossovers that have made it into the game as unlockable skins. Now that Sega is at the table, I have a humble suggestion for a couple other characters that are great at silly fisticuffs.

Mediatonic showed off the Sonic costume in a livestream today and boy oh boy it is the glossiest, plastic-iest Sonic I’ve ever seen. Does it make your Fall Guy go faster? Nope, no such luck. Sonic will be added to Fall Guys’ in-game store this Wednesday, October 14th for a total of 10 crowns. Good news then that Fall Guys failures like me can earn a whopping 21 crowns in season 2 just by progressing through the reward track. We can all go fast if we like.

This isn’t the first game series crossover that Fall Guys has done. It has a banana costume based on My Friend Pedro, which is published by Devolver Digital as Fall Guys is. It’s also gotten costumes based on Portal, Team Fortress 2, and Half-Life.

Okay, so listen. Sega, listen. You’ve got to rise to Valve’s challenge by bringing more series to Fall Guys cosmetic fame. Which one first, you ask? Oh, it’s obvious, certainly. I want Yakuza costumes. Don’t laugh. How cute would the little beans look wearing Kiryu and Majima’s signature outfits? Heck, even the new protagonist coming in Yakuza: Like A Dragon has the perfect color palette for Fall Guys. Ichiban’s magenta suit would be adorable. Fall Guys is all about silly minigames. Yakuza is at least half about silly minigames. It’s a perfect pair.

I’ve drawn up a concept for my guy Majima, as is customary for Fall Guys costume demands. My mouse art is unrivaled, clearly. Don’t call me. Just call each other. I trust you to make this happen. Thanks.

I’m sorry for giving up before drawing his fantastic shoes.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Fall Guys tips: how to win all 24 games in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Why do we fall?

2

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout finally tumbles into Season 2

Watch out, Big Yeetus - Thicc Bonkus is heading to Fall Guys

Latest articles

WD's 1TB Blue SN550 drops to just £85 for Amazon Prime Day

1

Here are Sea Of Thieves' awkward school photos from before it became beautiful

1

PUBG's next map is an active volcano coming later this month

Epic can continue to support Unreal Engine on Mac and iOS for now

11