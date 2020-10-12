Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Spelunky 2 daily: Fully converted to the cause of hating moles

I hate many things

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

12th October 2020 / 2:10PM

Featured post An image of a disaster waiting to happen in Spelunky 2.

I take back every good word I ever said about moles, but I’d also like to file a petition against horned lizards. Also altars. I hate so many things in this, my favourite game.

Today’s apology: is simply that I keep dying on these earlier levels. I’m better than this, but Spelunky 2 is a cruel game.

Spelunky 1 is and was a cruel game too, as you’ll see if you watch the video above. Since I died so early in the Spelunky 2 daily challenge, I decided to throw on a bonus death at the end and attempt the daily challenge in Spelunky HD. It went better. Marginally better.

If this still doesn’t sate your appetite for calamity, I’m going to point you in the direction of Tom Francis’s YouTube channel. Tom is the designer of Gunpoint and Heat Signature (and a friend), and he’s been posting his attempts at the Spelunky 2 daily challenge each day. Many of my friends are doing this and I’m currently spending over an hour each day just watching Spelunky 2 videos. Long may it continue.

