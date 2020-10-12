Star Wars: Squadrons crossplay guide: how does it work?

With Star Wars: Squadrons, the new and highly skill-based spaceflight-’em-up, EA and Motive have taken a lot of steps to ensure that as many people as possible will be able to pilot the Star Wars fighter of their dreams, whatever equipment they’re on. This quickfire Squadrons guide will answer the question of whether crossplay exists in Star Wars: Squadrons, and everything you need to know around the topic.

In this Star Wars: Squadrons crossplay guide:

Does Star Wars: Squadrons have crossplay?

Star Wars: Squadrons does have crossplay. Players can boost their way into dogfights and Fleet Battles whether they’re on a PC, Xbox One, and PS4.

On PC, you can purchase and play Squadrons from either Steam, the Epic Store, or Origin; and you can choose whether to use a mouse and keyboard, an Xbox or PS4 controller, and there’s even support for HOTAS and VR across all platforms, giving you what we firmly believe is the most immersive Star Wars experience in any game to date.

How to enable and disable crossplay

Crossplay in Star Wars: Squadrons is enabled by default. You can view the platform of each player in any lobby by the system icon next to their name. If you want to disable crossplay, here’s how you do it:

Open up the “Options” screen from the main menu;

Select “EA Account”;

Navigate to the “Allow Cross-Play” toggle and select or click it to toggle crossplay off and on.

If you attempt to turn off crossplay, the game will warn you that disabling this setting will prohibit you from playing with friends from other platforms besides the one you’re playing the game on. Duh. Click past the warning to fully disable crossplay, and you’ll find that all your subsequent lobbies will be filled exclusively by players on the same platform as you. Expect slightly-to-moderately longer wait times when entering into matches with crossplay disabled, as the game will be drawing from a smaller player pool to fill your lobbies.

That’s everything you need to know about crossplay in Star Wars: Squadrons – but if you’re after more handy tips and strategies, be sure to check out our Star Wars: Squadrons tips page!