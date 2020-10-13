After a good Ryzen 5 3600X CPU deal? Head to Walmart

AMD may have announced their next-gen Ryzen 5000 CPUs are arriving on November 5th, but their unusually high prices may have you thinking it might be better to snap up one of their existing Ryzen 3000 chips on the cheap instead. While CPU deals have been few and far between this Amazon Prime Day, Walmart have currently got the excellent Ryzen 5 3600X for just $210, which is the cheapest I’ve seen in ages.

Amazon US actually have it for the same price at the moment, admittedly (albeit not on a specific Prime Day deal), but this is still one of the best prices I’ve seen for this excellent mid-range CPU for months. Indeed, the last time it fell below the $209 mark was back in the middle of May, according to my Amazon price tracker, where it briefly dropped to $200. And in the prolonged and continued absence of the brilliant Ryzen 3 3300X, the Ryzen 5 3600X is the next best thing for those after a brilliant gaming CPU.

With six cores and 12 threads to its name, the Ryzen 5 3600X used to be my number one CPU recommendation for my £1000 RPS Rig build until the 3300X came along. While it’s not quite as fast as Intel’s Core i5-9600K, the 3600X still gives it a decent run for its money, although since the considerably more power-hungry Core i5-10600K has come out that gap has widened quite a bit further. However, the Ryzen 5 3600X is definitely the CPU to go for if you value energy efficiency.

Walmart also price-match Amazon on the Ryzen 7 3700X, too, with both retailers selling it for $295. This is pretty normal compared to recent prices, and is actually quite a bit more expensive than what it cost just a couple of months ago, my Amazon price tracker shows. Indeed, back in June and July, you could have picked one up for just a little bit less at $275. It’s not a huge drop, all told, but hopefully we’ll see some bigger deals on the 3700X over Black Friday.

If it’s Intel CPU deals you’re after, though, then the best place to head is Newegg, as they’ve got quite quite sizeable discounts on both Intel’s 9th and 10th Gen Core i7 and Core i9 chips, and you can read all about them right here.