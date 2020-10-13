Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals: the best UK hardware deals

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

13th October 2020 / 9:22AM

Amazon Prime Day is happening, folks, and you’ll find all the best PC gaming deals from the UK and the US right here in one handy list. I’ll be updating this article regularly throughout the day and into tomorrow, so make sure to keep an eye on it for all the best Prime Day PC gaming deals.

As a reminder, Amazon Prime Day runs from 00.01am on Tuesday October 13th until 11.59pm Wednesday October 14th, so you’ve only got until the end of tomorrow to get those deals in. You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of said deals, but you can sign-up at Amazon UK and Amazon US to start a free 30-day trial – just remember to cancel your subscription before the end of it so you won’t be charged.

Prime Day is a little later than usual this year, as it normally takes place in the middle of July. However, world events have pushed Prime Day back by three months this year, meaning there’s now even less time between it and the traditional Black Friday deals. This year, Black Friday 2020 is November 27th, but the online Black Friday sales tend to begin much earlier than that, so we could see a lot of these deals resurface next month.

Still, as Prime Day deals go, there are still some great discounts to be had here, and I’ve rounded up the very best of them below.

Prime Day graphics card deals

UK deals:
There are a handful of graphics card deals taking place this Prime Day, but they’re not as good as you’d hope. I’ve listed a few decent ones below, but you’re better off looking at our regularly updated graphics card deals hub for better prices.

Prime Day CPU deals

UK deals:
There aren’t any specific CPU deals to be found in the UK just yet, so if you’re after a new processor, you’re better off buying elsewhere. Keep up to date with all the latest processor prices with our CPU deals hub.

Prime Day SSD deals

UK deals:
The best SSD deals of Amazon Prime Day are definitely the 500GB and 1TB WD Blue SN550 drives. By far the best value NVMe drives you can buy today, if there’s one bit of storage you buy over Prime Day, make it this.

There are also good prices to be had on a number of other SSDs as well, though, which I’ve rounded up below:

Best SATA SSD deals:

Best NVMe SSD deals:

Best external SSD deals:

For more of our top SSD recommendations, read about our favourite SSDs for gaming right here.

Prime Day gaming monitor deals

UK deals:
One of the best gaming monitor deals is on Samsung’s Odyssey G7 monitor, which is a 2560×1440, 240Hz, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible display with HDR support. It’s a great set of specs for the money, and is our top highlight out of all the gaming monitor deals below.

However, there are definitely other gaming monitors that are worth considering if you’re after something else. If you’d rather get a 1440p display with full-fat G-Sync support, for example, then the Acer Predator XB271HU is a great bet. Its smaller XB241H has been one of our favourite gaming monitors for yonks, and I have every confidence its larger 27in sibling will be just as good for those after a high refresh rate 1440p gaming screen. Alternatively, the 165Hz Asus TUF VG27WQ1B is a bit cheaper thanks to its AMD Freesync support.

Best ultrawide monitor deals:
Another great deal is on Acer’s ultrawide Predator Z35P – another of our ultrawide favs in our best gaming monitor rankings. It’s a 35in, 3440×1440 curved VA display with a 100Hz refresh rate and full Nvidia G-Sync support, and it’s a great buy at £619. Alternatively, if you’re after something a bit cheaper, there’s also the Acer Nitro XV340CP, which has a lower 2560×1080 resolution and AMD Freesync support, but a higher 144Hz refresh rate.

Best 240Hz gaming monitor deals:
After a 240Hz gaming monitor with a smaller 1920×1080 resolution? Then cast your eye on the gaming screens below. These are all officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, too, making them great picks for Nvidia and AMD card owners alike.

For more monitor deals, be sure to check out our regularly updated gaming monitor deals round-up.

Prime Day gaming mouse deals

UK deals:

  • Asus ROG Strix Impact II – £31 from Amazon UK (down from £45)
  • Asus ROG Gladius II Origin – £56 from Amazon UK (down from £80)

    • See the rest of our favourite gaming mice recommendations right here.

    Prime Day gaming keyboard deals

    UK deals:

    See the rest of our top gaming keyboard picks right here.

    Prime Day gaming headset deals

    UK deals:

    There are some great deals to be had on Steelseries’ excellent Arctis headsets today, the best of which I’ve listed below. I’ll be adding more headset deals to this list shortly, though, so check back soon for other makes and models.

    For more gaming headset recommendations, have a look at our favourite gaming headsets to see what else we rate.

    Prime Day RAM deals

    UK deals:

    Coming soon…

    Prime Day gaming laptop deals

    UK deals:

    The biggest deals are on Razer’s Blade laptops today, but I’ll be adding more gaming laptop deals very soon, so watch this space.

    To stay on top of the latest Prime Day deals, be sure to keep your eyes glued to the RPS homepage, our dedicated Amazon Prime Day deals hub and our games and hardware deals page, where I’ll be rounding up all the best discounts throughout the big day.

    Who am I?

    Hardware Editor

    Hardware Editor

    Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests. She's also RPS' resident deals herald.

    More by me

    Samsung's 240Hz Odyssey G7 is probably the best gaming monitor deal of Amazon Prime Day

    Razer's Blade 15 laptop is up to £400 off for Amazon Prime Day

    2

    The brilliant 1TB WD Blue SN550 is down to $100 at Newegg right now

    Have You Played... Legendary Gary?

    Everyday heroes

    4

