Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals: the best UK and US hardware deals

Amazon Prime Day is happening, folks, and you’ll find all the best PC gaming deals from the UK and the US right here in one handy list. I’ll be updating this article regularly throughout the day and into tomorrow, so make sure to keep an eye on it for all the best Prime Day PC gaming deals.

As a reminder, Amazon Prime Day runs from 00.01am on Tuesday October 13th until 11.59pm Wednesday October 14th, so you’ve only got until the end of tomorrow to get those deals in. You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of said deals, but you can sign-up at Amazon UK and Amazon US to start a free 30-day trial – just remember to cancel your subscription before the end of it so you won’t be charged.

Prime Day is a little later than usual this year, as it normally takes place in the middle of July. However, world events have pushed Prime Day back by three months this year, meaning there’s now even less time between it and the traditional Black Friday deals. This year, Black Friday 2020 is November 27th, but the online Black Friday sales tend to begin much earlier than that, so we could see a lot of these deals resurface next month.

Still, as Prime Day deals go, there are still some great discounts to be had here, and I’ve rounded up the very best of them below.

Prime Day graphics card deals

UK deals:

There are a handful of graphics card deals taking place this Prime Day, but they’re not as good as you’d hope. I’ve listed a few decent ones below, but you’re better off looking at our regularly updated graphics card deals hub for better prices.

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super review for more info

US deals:

Not a huge variety in the US, either, but this 4GB Radeon RX 5500 XT is mind-boggingly cheap and well worth snapping up if you’re after a brilliant 1080p capable graphics card that’s much better value than Nvidia’s GTX 16-series. This is at least $40 less than what I’m used to seeing for this card, and it’s a great buy.

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT review for more info

Prime Day CPU deals

UK deals:

There aren’t any specific CPU deals to be found in the UK just yet, so if you’re after a new processor, you’re better off buying elsewhere. Keep up to date with all the latest processor prices with our CPU deals hub.

US deals:

Thankfully, there are a decent handful of CPU deals to pick from for US buyers, and you don’t even have to shop at Amazon to get them. Instead, these come courtesy of Newegg:

Prime Day SSD deals

UK deals:

The best SSD deals of Amazon Prime Day are definitely the 500GB and 1TB WD Blue SN550 drives. By far the best value NVMe drives you can buy today, if there’s one bit of storage you buy over Prime Day, make it this.

There are also good prices to be had on a number of other SSDs as well, though, which I’ve rounded up below:

Best SATA SSD deals:

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Read our Crucial MX500 review for more info

Best NVMe SSD deals:

Read our Samsung 970 Evo Plus review for more info

Best external SSD deals:

Read our Samsung T7 review for more info

Read our Crucial X8 review for more info

For more of our top SSD recommendations, read about our favourite SSDs for gaming right here.

US deals:

Once again, the top deal today is on the brilliant WD Blue SN550, which Newegg have for an all-time low of $100 right now:

As for the rest of today’s best SSD deals in the US, you’ll find a mix of Amazon and Newegg deals below. For the most part, Newegg seem to have picked models that aren’t on offer at Amazon, so there’s a fairly wide spread of drives going cheap. Like the UK deals above, I’ve split them into NVMe, SATA and external SSD sections to help make things a bit easier.

Best NVMe SSD deals:

Best SATA SSD deals:

Best external SSD deals:

Prime Day gaming monitor deals

UK deals:

One of the best gaming monitor deals is on Samsung’s Odyssey G7 monitor, which is a 2560×1440, 240Hz, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible display with HDR support. It’s a great set of specs for the money, and is our top highlight out of all the gaming monitor deals below.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 240Hz, VA panel with AMD Freesync

However, there are definitely other gaming monitors that are worth considering if you’re after something else. If you’d rather get a 1440p display with full-fat G-Sync support, for example, then the Acer Predator XB271HU is a great bet. Its smaller XB241H has been one of our favourite gaming monitors for yonks, and I have every confidence its larger 27in sibling will be just as good for those after a high refresh rate 1440p gaming screen. Alternatively, the 165Hz Asus TUF VG27WQ1B is a bit cheaper thanks to its AMD Freesync support, and the two LGs listed below are also worth a look, too as they’re both proper G-Sync Compatible screens.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

Best ultrawide monitor deals:

Another great deal is on Acer’s ultrawide Predator Z35P – another of our ultrawide favs in our best gaming monitor rankings. It’s a 35in, 3440×1440 curved VA display with a 100Hz refresh rate and full Nvidia G-Sync support, and it’s a great buy at £619. Alternatively, if you’re after something a bit cheaper, there’s also the Acer Nitro XV340CP, which has a lower 2560×1080 resolution and AMD Freesync support, but a higher 144Hz refresh rate.

Specs: 35in, 34400×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Specs: 34in, 2560×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

Specs: 49in, 3840×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

Best 240Hz gaming monitor deals:

After a 240Hz gaming monitor with a smaller 1920×1080 resolution? Then cast your eye on the gaming screens below. These are all officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, too, making them great picks for Nvidia and AMD card owners alike.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel with AMD Freesync

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

US deals:

Coming soon…

For more monitor deals, be sure to check out our regularly updated gaming monitor deals round-up.

Prime Day gaming mouse deals

UK deals:

What’s the best gaming mouse deal of Amazon Prime Day, I hear you ask? Well, look no further than the Logitech G502 Hero. You voted it your favourite gaming mouse of all time when we put the question to readers, and today’s deal of just £35 is the cheapest it’s ever been. It’s a great buy.

Specs: 16000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

There are plenty of other great gaming mouse deals happening on Prime Day, though, which I’ve listed below:

Specs: 8000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Specs: 16000 DPI, 11 buttons, ambidextrous, wireless

Specs: 6200 DPI, 5 buttons, ambidextrous

Specs: 12000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Specs: 16000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Specs: 20000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

US deals:

Like the UK, the Logitech G502 Hero is down to just $35 right now, making it another top contender for the best Prime Day gaming mouse deal. Normally, it would cost you $50 (if not more), making this a great time to snap one up.

There are, however, plenty more gaming mouse deals to be found, including a bunch of Razer mice, which I’ve listed below. The best of the lot is definitely the Razer Naga Trinity with its three detachable side panels, which is down $40 today, but there’s plenty more to take your pick from.

Specs: 16000 DPI, 2 / 7 / 12 buttons, right-handed

Specs: 16000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Specs: 20000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous, wireless

Specs: 16000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed, wireless

Specs: 16000 DPI, 9 buttons, right-handed

Specs: 20000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Specs: 20000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed, wireless

Specs: 6400 DPI, 5 buttons, right-handed

Specs: 20000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

See the rest of our favourite gaming mice recommendations right here.

Prime Day gaming keyboard deals

UK deals:

Specs: Razer Green switches, RGB, wrist rest

Specs: Membrane switches, RGB

Specs: Razer Optical switches, RGB, tenkeyless

US deals:

Specs: Membrane switches, RGB, spill-resistant

Specs: Razer hybrid switches, RGB, wrist rest

Specs: Razer Green switches, RGB

Specs: Razer Optical switches, RGB

Specs: Razer Optical switches, RGB, tenkeyless

See the rest of our top gaming keyboard picks right here.

Prime Day gaming headset deals

UK deals:

There are some great deals to be had on Steelseries’ excellent Arctis headsets today, the best of which I’ve listed below. I’ll be adding more headset deals to this list shortly, though, so check back soon for other makes and models.

There are also a bunch of Razer headsets on offer, too, and all of them come with a coupon for 40% off Xbox Game Pass for PC. Razer’s Kraken X headset is a good lightweight headset if you’re after something cheap and cheerful, while the Kraken Tournament edition is a bit heavier and adds a THX Audio control to the mix.

US deals:

Much like the UK, the biggest deals are mostly on Razer headsets at the moment, although there’s a bit more choice here thanks to the inclusion of their Thresher headset, wireless Nari and Kraken Kitty editions.

I’ve since spotted a couple of Steelseries headsets going cheap, too, which I’ve listed below. Alas, not as many as the UK, but these are still historically low prices all the same.

For more gaming headset recommendations, have a look at our favourite gaming headsets to see what else we rate.

Prime Day RAM deals

UK deals:

Coming soon…

US deals:

Coming soon…

Prime Day gaming laptop deals

UK deals:

The biggest deals are on Razer’s Blade laptops today, and you can find out full details of their respective specs in our dedicated news story. In short, the Stealth 13 isn’t massively powerful, but it’s a heck of a lot more portable than its 15.6in and 17.3in siblings, while the massive Blade Pro 17 is a proper desktop replacement laptop. For a powerful, but normal sized laptop, stick with one of the Blade 15s.

There are also a bunch of Asus ROG Strix gaming laptops with big £300 savings attached to them as well, and I’ve listed the key ones below. Starting with the G612, this 15.6in laptop has a great combo of an RTX 2060 graphics chip and a Core i7 CPU (plus 1TB of storage, no less), as well as a 240Hz display. The G712 is its large 17.3in sibling, with an RTX 2070 graphics chip and 144Hz refresh rate display, while the G532LWS bumps that up even further to an RTX 2070 Super and a 300Hz refresh rate display. The G732LXS, meanwhile, throws an even more powerful RTX 2080 Super into the mix as well as more RAM and SSD storage, and you still get that 300Hz display, too.

If you’re looking for something a touch cheaper, though, then there are three laptops worth considering, and you can find out all about them in our round-up of the best sub-£1000 gaming laptop deals for Prime Day article.

US deals:

If you’d rather not shop at Amazon, then Newegg have three great gaming laptop deals from Asus and Acer at the moment. The best deal is $400 off the Asus ROG Strix G GL531, but you can find out more about each of their respective specs in our dedicated news story.

To stay on top of the latest Prime Day deals, be sure to keep your eyes glued to the RPS homepage, our dedicated Amazon Prime Day deals hub and our games and hardware deals page, where I’ll be rounding up all the best discounts throughout the big day.