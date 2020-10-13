Amazon Prime Day's US gaming laptop deals are fine, but they can't beat this Lenovo Legion 5 bundle from Best Buy

As you might expect, there are gaming laptop deals galore taking place this Amazon Prime Day, but none of them have me as excited as this Lenovo Legion 5 bundle from Best Buy (and I can’t even buy it because I don’t live in in the US). Not only does this GTX 1660 Ti-powered laptop have a great spec, but it also comes with a RazerBasilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless mouse and Razer Goliathus mouse mat for a very tidy sum of $998 – that’s a combined saving of $170 overall, and arguably much better than some of the other sub-$1000 laptop deals I’ve seen in my budget gaming laptop deals round-up lately.

Let’s start with the laptop itself. It’s the lower-entry model of the stunningly good Lenovo Legion 7i, and comes with a brand-new Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and that aforementioned GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip (which is pretty common on laptops in this kind of price range). You also get a 15.6in, 1920×1080 display with a lovely 120Hz refresh rate – and if the quality of the screen is anything like what I saw on the Legion 7i, you’re in for a real treat. In short, it was stunning.

That would be a great set of specs for $998 alone, but throw in one of Razer’s Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless mice and a mouse mat into the equation and it all becomes even more good value for money. After all, who doesn’t plug in a mouse immediately whenever they turn on their laptop? No one, that’s who, and I won’t be taking any further questions on this topic at this time.

All in all, it all makes for much more tempting reading than the laptop deals I’ve spied over at Amazon. There’s $300 off a GTX 1660 Ti-powered Razer Blade 15, all told, but when even its discounted price puts it at $1300, it’s still not quite as good value as the excellent Best Buy Lenovo. The same goes for the Gigabyte Aero 15, which is $363 cheaper than usual. This has very similar specs to the Lenovo and Razer Blade 15 (albeit with an older Core i7 processor), but even its OLED display wouldn’t tempt me to part with $1537 for it.

The 2020 model of the Asus ROG Scar 15 is also a conceivably good deal at $330 off thanks to its more powerful RTX 2070 Super graphics chip and even faster 10th Gen Core i7 processor, but it’s still quite a hefty chunk of change at $1869. And once you get past the $2000 mark with the Razer Blade 15 Advanced and the Asus ROG Zephyrus S15, you’re just talking silly money. Sure, both of them have lovely 300Hz displays and RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2080 Super graphics chips to power them, but none, and I repeat none go that extra mile and chuck in a free mouse.

I jest, of course, and $500 off the Razer Blade 15 Advanced in particular is nothing to be sniffed at – especially if you hunger for those all important frames and won’t settle for anything less. There are certainly some hefty discounts to be had over at Amazon, but if I had to pick one, the Lenovo Legion 5 bundle would be my number one pick by a long shot.