Genshin Impact is adding a new region in December

The new free-to-play Breath Of The Wild-like Genshin Impact is getting a new area for you to explore in December. Named Dragonspine, developers Mihoyo estimate it’ll arrive in the game on the 23rd, and it’ll come with an event linked to the area as well. That’s not all, though, because the devs have a bunch more events that they plan on hosting at the same times as real-world ones.

In a blog post, the devs say they’ll do their best to bring an update to Genshin Impact once every six weeks, and each update will come with “its own themed activities”.

The first update is expected to arrive on November 11th. That one will usher in the Unreconciled Stars event, though they haven’t said what that event will actually involve.

Mihoyo estimates that update two, the one that brings in Dragonspine and its linked event, will drop on December 23rd. Then the next one will arrive in the new year, sometime in February, with the Lantern Rite event series.



The devs say they’ll “combine the unique cultural and calendarial features of in-game regions with dates in the real world”. So, the Ludi Harpastum and Windbloom Festival events will take place in Mondstadt, and the Lantern Rite and the Moonchase Festival in Liyue. Again, they don’t specify what will happen in these events, or even say what they’re linked to. It’s probably fairly safe to guess that the Lantern Rite events in Feb are linked to Lunar New Year, though.

Genshin Impact has been a bit of smash hit over the last few weeks. Graham reckons it’s one of the best games of 2020, and recommends it highly – even if you’re not a fan of anime.

“I’ve already had enough enjoyment from Genshin Impact to recommend it to you, even if I never have another second of fun with it,” he says. “I’d recommend it even if you don’t like anime, and even if you don’t like JRPGs – and I don’t, particularly.”