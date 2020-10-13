Get up to $186 off Intel's Core i7 and Core i9 CPUs at Newegg today

Newegg’s Fantastech sale is in full swing, and there are plenty of great CPU deals to be had on both Intel’s 9th and 10th Gen Core i7 and Core i9 processors today, with a maximum saving of $186 up for grabs. Naturally, the biggest discounts are on Intel’s older Core i7-9700K and Core i9-9900K chips, but there are also some sizeable discounts to be had on the brand-new (and special Marvel’s Avengers editions) of the Core i7-10700K and Core i9-10850K, too, with the former hitting an all-time low price of $360. Plus, you get a free copy of Marvel’s Avengers the game with all four of them.

Starting with those aforementioned 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs, the Core i7-9700K is arguably the most tempting one of the lot here, as its combined saving of $135 when you apply the promo code 2FTSTECH58 at checkout means you can have this highly capable processor for just $275. The Core i9-9900K, meanwhile, is currently enjoying the top saving of $186 off, bringing this once $550 CPU down to $365 when you apply the promo code 2FTSTECH62 at checkout.

Personally, I’d pick the Core i7-9700K out of these two, as my benchmarks show that you’re really not getting that much more for your money with the 9900K when it comes to overall gaming performance. Sure, the Core i9-9900K might come in handy if you’re an avid streamer thanks to its extra threads and slightly higher clocks speeds, but regular gaming PCs will do just fine with the Core i7. After all, both CPUs still come with eight cores, so there’s really no need to spend the extra $90 on the 9900K if you’re just going to be popping it into a regular gaming PC.

Besides, if you do have over $350-odd to spend on your CPU, then you’ll be much better off getting one of Intel’s newer 10th Gen Comet Lake chips instead, as the Core i7-10700KA (the ‘A’ bit simply signifying it’s a special Marvel’s Avengers version of the regular 10700K) is currently down to $360 with the promo code 2FTSTECH63, making it cheaper than the i9-9900K.

I haven’t been able to test the Core i7-10700K just yet, but this is another 8-core / 16-thread CPU like the 9900K, and if the generation-on-generation boost is anything like what I’ve seen between the Core i5-9600K and Core i5-10600K (which is pretty much just as fast as the 9700K), then I’d imagine you’ll get very similar, if not slightly better gaming performance with it compared to the older Core i9.

Finally, Newegg have also chopped $45 off the ludicrously powerful Intel Core i9-10850K as well, which is a 10-core / 20-thread CPU and almost certainly massive overkill for all but the hardest of core streaming PCs. Again, you’ll need to use the promo code 2FTSTECH63 to get the full saving (otherwise you’ll just get $25 off), so make sure you apply that at checkout if you want one of the fastest CPUs you can buy right now.

I should note, Intel have confirmed their 11th Gen Rocket Lake will be arriving by the end of March 2021 (which will have full PCIe 4.0 support, too, which this current 10th Gen lot don’t), and we’re also about to get a bunch of new AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs dropping soon on November 5th. As a result, you may wish to hold off from buying a new CPU altogether right now if you’re the kind of person who prefers having the latest and greatest inside your gaming PC, although you will of course have to pay full price for them when they eventually come out.

Alas, it doesn’t seem as though Newegg have any AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs on offer as part of their Fantastech sale at the moment, so CPU bargain hunters will have to make do with these four Intel chips for the time being, or shop elsewhere.