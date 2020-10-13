Razer's Blade 15 laptop is up to £400 off for Amazon Prime Day

If you’re looking for a new gaming laptop, there are some great savings to be had on a range of Razer’s ultra-thin Blade laptops today as part of the Amazon Prime Day festivities today. There are four Blade models on sale at the moment, with the biggest savings stretching up to £400 on the base model of this year’s Blade 15 (a base model that includes an RTX 2070 graphics chip, a brand new 10th Gen Core i7 CPU and a 4K display, I might add). That’s not all, though. There are also savings of at least £300 to be had on the smaller Blade Stealth 13 as well, plus another £300 off the larger Blade Pro 17.

Starting with the Blade 15 models, there are two of these up for grabs for Amazon Prime members – the aforementioned base model with its RTX 2070 graphics chip, Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and 4K OLED display, and another, more powerful that comes with an RTX 2080 Super and swaps the 4K OLED screen for a 1920×1080 one with a 300Hz refresh rate display.

The base model has actually been falling in price all month, according to my Amazon price tracker, so the immediate savings you’re getting aren’t quite as large as they first appear. While it did indeed cost £2300 for much of July and August, you could have picked one up last week for just over £2000, so you’re really only saving about £100 on its most recent price.

The RTX 2080 Super model, on the other hand, has in fact been £3099 for much of the last three months. It actually fell a little bit lower to £2851 for a spell in September, but otherwise it’s been pretty constant at £3099.

Meanwhile, those after something a bit more portable and lightweight may want to consider the Razer Blade Stealth 13. This ultraslim laptop isn’t as power as the larger Blades, but still comes with a Core i7 processor (albeit one of Intel’s energy efficient Core i7-1065G7 models), 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its graphics chip is a GTX 1650 Ti, which is more than enough to make the most of its 1920×1080, 60Hz display. You might not be able to play the latest games on max quality settings, but the GTX 1650 Ti is more than enough for a good round of Hades, for example, and should be able to play most indie games and competitive online shooters to a high standard.

You’re also getting the proper saving of £200, as you would have paid at least £1549 for it for most of last three months. There have been a few price drops here and there, including another one to £1249 for three days in September, but this is the lowest price this particular model has ever been.

Finally, it’s the big one. The Razer Blade Pro 17. This big whopper of a desktop replacement laptop has all the bells and whistles, including an RTX 2080 Super graphics chip, an Intel Core i7-10875H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and that 1920×1080, 300Hz refresh rate display. It’s pretty expensive, all told, even at its Prime Day deal price of £2899, but that’s still better than paying its usual full whack of £3200, I’m sure you’ll agree.

This one has actually been flip-flopping in price all over the shop for the last month or so, according to my Amazon price tracker. While it has been £3200 for much of the last three months, it did enjoy a spell at £2999 for a week at the beginning of September before returning to its previous high price, but it’s also been £3019 since September 21st, and £2999 for the last week. As such, you’re really only saving around £100 again on its most recent price, making it less of a good deal than some of the other Blade laptops here.