Samsung's 240Hz Odyssey G7 is probably the best gaming monitor deal of Amazon Prime Day

If there’s one gaming monitor deal you should consider this Amazon Prime Day, it’s the Samsung Odyssey G7. Down to £430 from its usual price of £550, this monitor has pretty much everything you could ask for. A 2560×1440 resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, HDR support and it’s fully certified as one of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors, too.

It’s a pretty unusual combination, if I’m honest, as most 240Hz monitors these days force you to make do with a 1920×1080 resolution. Sure, you’ll need one hell of a graphics card to hit 240Hz at 2560×1440 on high quality settings, but if you ever wanted to buy a monitor that gave you plenty of room to grow, this is definitely the screen for the job.

Plus, thanks to its VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, its curved VA panel will also be bright enough to provide a decent HDR experience, too. While it won’t be quite as blinding as DisplayHDR 1000 screens and TVs (which, as the name implies, means they’ve got a peak brightness of 1000cd/m2), a DisplayHDR 600 certification is still more than enough to make a noticeable difference to your gaming visuals. It’s the DisplayHDR 400 screens you need to watch out for, as while these displays often provide the rich, vibrant colours of HDR content, their peak brightness levels aren’t really high enough to make a big impact. DisplayHDR 600 displays, on the other hand, strike just the right kind of balance, if you ask me.

Admittedly, I haven’t tested the Odyssey G7 myself, but I’ve always been impressed with Samsung’s other gaming monitors. The enormous CRG9 is a brilliant ultra-ultrawide gaming monitor with top notch image quality and HDR chops, and the Samsung Space is a great (not to mention highly practical) 4K monitor, too. As a result, I’d be very surprised if the Odyssey G7 dropped the ball when it came to overall quality.

If you’d rather stick to a 1920×1080 resolution, however, then there are more deals to choose from today. At the moment, the best ones I’ve seen are on the HP Omen X 25f and Acer Predator XB273GX, which I’ve listed below, but I’ll be highlighting more throughout the day so watch this space.