Save $400 on this GTX 1660 Ti-powered Asus gaming laptop

Newegg’s Fantastech sale has had some great CPU and SSD deals so far, but for those who of you who are just looking for a slightly easier way to play your favourite PC games around the house (or outside, if you’re not in lockdown right now), then there are also some great gaming laptop deals going on right now, too. Chief among them is the GTX 1660 Ti-powered Asus ROG Strix G GL531, which is currently down to $899 from $1300 (a saving of $400), but there’s also $200 off Asus’ recently released RTX 2070 Super-powered Scar 17 laptop as well, and $150 off one of Acer’s new Predator Helios 300 laptops, too. Read on for the top highlights.

Starting with that $899 Asus ROG Strix G GL531, this laptop is a little bit older than the other two I’ve just mentioned, as it’s only got one of Intel’s 9th Gen Core i5-9300H processors inside it. That still provides a perfectly adequate amount of mobile processing power, though, and is pretty common in the laptops I normally see in my best budget gaming laptop deals round-ups.

You also get 8GB of RAM and a decent 512GB SSD for your trouble, too, along with a 1920×1080 IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You probably won’t be hitting those kinds of frame rates in today’s big blockbuster games on max settings with its GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip, all told, but competitive shooters and less demanding indie games should feel very smooth indeed. All in all, a very good set of specs for the money.

If you’re after something a bit newer and a bit more powerful, on the other hand, then the 2020 edition of Asus’ ROG Strix Scar 17 laptop is also worth considering now it’s $200 cheaper than usual. Normally $2200, this Intel Core i7-10875H and RTX 2070 Super-powered laptop is down down to $2000. That’s still a sizeable chunk of change, of course, but hey, a deal’s a deal, right?

Besides, as well as that brand spanking new CPU, you also get 16GB of RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD and a larger, 17.3in 1920×1080 IPS display with a whopping 300Hz refresh rate, so it certainly isn’t skimping on the rest of its specs. Personally, I can barely cope with 240Hz monitors these days, so 300Hz is probably well beyond my speed of comprehension, but if you’re the type of person who just can’t get enough of those frames frames frames, then this may well be right up your street.

Finally, the other big gaming laptop deal of the day is on the RTX 2060 model of Acer’s Predator Helios 300. This is $150 off at the moment, and also comes with one of Intel’s brand-new 10th Gen Core i7 CPUs. It’s only a Core i7-10750H, mind, but this is still more than powerful enough for games and desktop applications alike, plus you still get 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD for your money, too.

The 15.6in 1920×1080 display only has a 144Hz refresh rate, admittedly, but I’d argue that’s still more than enough for some smooth, high frame rate gaming with its RTX 2060 graphics chip, and it’s quite a bit cheaper as a result, too. Normally $1450, today’s sale brings this laptop down to a much more agreeable $1300.