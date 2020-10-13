Steelseries' best gaming headset is £40 off for Amazon Prime Day

If you’re in need of a new gaming headset, they don’t come much better than the Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC – especially when you can nab one for £40 cheaper than usual as part of Amazon Prime Day. Normally £190, this excellent wired gaming headset is now down to £150.

Normally £190, this model of Steelseries’ excellent Arctis Pro can now be had for £150, which is the cheapest it’s been since March. It also beats last year’s Black Friday price, where it only dropped to £170 for the week leading up to the big day o’ deals itself last November. The Arctis Pro + GameDAC has been one of my favourite gaming headsets ever since I tested it back in 2018, as it’s not only super comfy and produces great sound, but you also get tons of settings and extra audio inputs thanks to its excellent USB DAC.

The GameDAC model isn’t the only Arctis Pro headset on sale today, either, as the Arctis Pro Wireless has also got a decent £20 discount on it as well. It doesn’t come with the USB DAC, of course, but you do get the same great design and audio quality without all those pesky wires.

Of course, £150 / £225 is still a fairly hefty chunk of change to spend on a gaming headset, so you may want to consider one of Steelseries’ cheaper Arctis headsets instead. They all share the same super comfy ski-goggle design and the same audio drivers, so audio quality should be pretty identical across the board. Indeed, other Steelseries headsets on sale today include the wired Arctis 3 and the wireless version of their entry-level Arctis 1.

Alas, no Arctis 7 discounts this year, but fingers crossed we’ll see some good ones over Black Friday next month.