Terraria's actual final update lands today

Who says you don’t get more than one chance at a happy ending? Not the Terraria developers Re-Logic, that’s for sure. Today, they’re releasing their, uh, second final update for the 2D mining and crafting game. Named Journey’s Actual End, after Journey’s [fake] End that released back in May, the update adds a final NPC, new achievements, balance changes and “the long requested game credits (done Terraria style)!”.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Re-Logic don’t specify who this final NPC will be, but if you know Terraria better than I do it’s entirely possible they’re in that mini teaser above. The devs also mention in the description of that video that there’ll be new vanity items and some bug fixes, too.

This update lands on PC sometime today, and the devs say “this is expected to be the final content update for Terraria”. Might be worth focusing on the word “expected” there, seeing as the previous update was supposed to be the last one, too.

The original Journey’s End update landed in May, adding in new items, biomes, bosses and golf. They even gave a fan-made mod loader an official release, encouraging fans to continue expanding the game themselves. Check out the best Terraria mods to see what they’ve been making.

In the meantime, I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled for any potential future updates. You know, Journeys Never End and No Time To Journey.