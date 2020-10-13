The 75Hz version of our favourite monitor is down to £110 for Prime Day

The 144Hz model of our current bestest best gaming monitor, the AOC 24G2U, is so good it’s more or less been out of stock for 95% of this year. Fortunately, if you’re not too fussed about that high refresh rate, you can get the equally good 75Hz version for a miniscule £110 right now as part of Amazon Prime Day, giving you a saving of £40. That’s a right old bargain for a screen of this quality, particularly as you also get a height-adjustable stand.

It sounds silly, but it’s pretty rare to get height-adjustable stands on monitors around the £100, as most tend to cut costs by forcing you to make do with fixed ones. Luckily, there’s no compromise here with the AOG 24G2U5 (notice the extra ‘5’ on the its model name denoting it’s the 75Hz version), as you get the full height, tilt and swivel adjustment works for the same amount of money.

Indeed, today’s deal price even beats last year’s Black Friday bargain, where it fell to £115 according to my Amazon price tracker, so it’s a pretty good time to take the plunge. Several members of the RPS team have bought either this or the 144Hz 24G2U over the past year, and like me, they’ve all absolutely loved it. It’s a firm favourite at RPS, and that’s largely down to its gorgeous IPS panel. Producing beautifully accurate colours straight out the box, there’s no need to spend ages tinkering with the colour settings on this AOC screen, as it’s already been calibrated to be in tip-top condition.

You also get four USB3 ports for various accessories and built-in speakers for the odd Window pings (although you’ll probably still want to buy a proper headset for playing games with). Technically, it’s not yet one of Nvidia’s fully certified G-Sync Compatible monitors monitors, but I’ve tested the 144Hz model with an Nvidia card without issue, so don’t be put off by the fact it’s not an official G-Sync Compatible screen.

If you’re after something a bit more upmarket, though, then there are definitely plenty of monitor deals to choose from. My next recommendation would be the 2560×1440, 240Hz Samsung Odyssey G7, which is down to £430 right now, but you’ll find loads more deal picks in our full Amazon Prime Day hub.