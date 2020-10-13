These are the best Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals under £1000

Amazon Prime Day on Razer’s fancy Blade 15 laptops are all well and good, but there are also some good deals to be had on much cheaper gaming laptops as well. Having scoured the bowels of the Prime Day bargain bucket, these are the three worth considering. There’s an Asus TUF FX505 with an entry-level GTX 1650 inside it, an HP Pavilion with a beefier GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip, and an MSI GF63 Thin with a GTX 1650 Ti that’s right in the middle. In other words, there’s something for everyone here, with savings in the region of £150 across the board.

Let’s start with the cheapest and biggest deal of the lot, the Asus TUF FX505. This is a slightly older model of Asus’ TUF gaming laptop – highlighted by its 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H processor rather than one of the newer 10th Gen ones you’ll find below – but at £630, it’s still a pretty good bargain nonetheless – especially when it usually costs closer to £800. Indeed, this is the cheapest this laptop has ever been, according to my Amazon price tracker, beating its previous low price of £680 at the beginning of September.

You get a pretty decent set of specs for that price, too. As well as that aforementioned Core i5, you also get 8GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD and an Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics chip. The latter won’t set the world alight when it comes to playing games on high quality settings, but it should be more than enough for your competitive esports shooters and 2D indie games. Its display, meanwhile, is a fairly standard 15.6in, 1920×1080 affair with a 60Hz refresh rate, and its chassis isn’t too heavy, either, weighing in at 2.2kg.

If you’d prefer a bit more oomph, however, then cast your eyes over to the MSI GF63 Thin. For £800 (down from £959), this bumps up the specs quite considerably. The 15.6in 1920×1080 display gets a higher 120Hz refresh rate, for example, and you also get a faster, more powerful processor in the form of the new Intel Core i7-10750H. You still only get 8GB of RAM, mind, and a smaller 256GB NVMe SSD, but its GTX 1650 Ti graphics chip should put in a better showing when it comes to overall gaming performance than the regular, non-Ti version on the Asus.

However, if the small SSD is a bit of a deal breaker and you’re after even more graphics grunt, then the £999 HP Pavilion 15-dk1019na is going to be your best bet out of this year’s Prime Day deals. Normally £1150, this laptop has the same Core i7 processor and 8GB of RAM as the MSI, but bumps up the SSD storage to 512GB and adds an even more powerful GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip to the mix. Plus, you get a 1920×1080 display with a 144Hz refresh rate for your trouble, too.

That said, there are plenty more great gaming laptop deals for similar prices available elsewhere, too – and some are arguably even better value for money than the ones listed above. Indeed, you can sometimes get an RTX 2060 graphics chip for under a grand if you shop around, so make sure to check out our regularly updated budget gaming laptop deals hub for more information before you hit that buy button.