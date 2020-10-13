This AMD RX 5500 XT Prime Day deal is a staggeringly low $144

Graphics card deals have been pretty scarce in this year’s pick of Amazon Prime Day deals, but this ridiculously cheap from Powercolor is just too good to ignore if you’re after a fantastic 1080p graphics card. It’s only the 4GB model, mind, rather than the beefier 8GB one, but as you’ll see from my AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT review, you really don’t gain much by opting for the larger memory model. Both versions can hit a smooth 60fps on Medium to High settings, and I really can’t see any reason to opt for the more expensive 8GB model – especially when this 4GB model is around $40 cheaper than normal.

Indeed, as I’ve monitored graphics card prices over the course of the last year, the lowest price I’ve seen for AMD’s Radeon RX 5500 XT has rarely ventured much below $170 or $180 – which is the regular price of this particular Powercolor model. As a result, this is quite the bargain for those of you after something cheap and cheerful for 1080p gaming, and a much better buy than any of Nvidia’s GTX 16-series cards.

AMD have also recently extended their free games bundle scheme, too, so you should get a free copy of Godfall with it, too, making it extra good value.

Indeed, the RX 5500 XT is much faster than the similarly priced GTX 1650, and can also go toe to toe with the GTX 1660 for a lot less. The GTX 1660 hasn’t dropped much below $200 in recent months, and I haven’t seen any good deals on them during my Amazon Prime Day hunts, either, making this RX 5500 XT the de facto graphics card to buy for those on a budget.

Sure, we’re about to get a new crop of AMD GPUs in the form of their high-powered 4K Big Navi cards, but those are in an entirely different league to the RX 5500 XT. While AMD will no doubt introduce a new set of 1080p graphics cards at some point over the next year, I reckon the RX 5500 XT is pretty safe for the time being. Besides, it’s still an excellent GPU for the money, and would make a fine companion for an entry-level gaming PC.