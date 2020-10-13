Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

WD's 1TB Blue SN550 drops to just £85 for Amazon Prime Day

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

13th October 2020 / 12:01AM

A photo of the WD Blue SN550

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and if there’s one bargain you absolutely don’t want to miss, it’s the 1TB model of WD’s stupendous Blue SN550 NVMe SSD for a new all-time low price of just £85. This, friends, is a stone cold steal.

Remember, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of this deal, so if you aren’t a member already, you can sign up here for a free trial (just remember to cancel it before you get charged). Yes, the saving you’re actually getting is only £10 lower compared to its most recent price of £95, but this is still a fantastic bargain for those after one of the best NVMe SSDs money can buy.

Indeed, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – there’s simply no need to spend any more on your next SSD when the Blue SN550 is as good as it is, and you’re really not getting that much more for your money by opting for its more expensive rivals, the WD Black SN750 or Samsung 970 Evo Plus.

The 250GB model of the WD Blue SN550 is also on sale as part of the Prime Day festivities, although here the saving is much smaller. Just £5 this time, but hey, £43 is still the cheapest this drive has been for ages. The last time it was cheaper was all the way back in February, according to my Amazon price tracker, and even then you’d still have paid £41 for it.

There are, of course, tons of other SSDs on sale as part of Prime Day, including almost all capacities of the aforementioned Black SN750 (both its regular and heatsink versions), as well as WD’s SATA-based Blue 3D NAND SSD, their portable My Passport SSD, as well as various Samsung, Crucial and Sabrent SSDs, and I’ll be rounding those up first thing tomorrow morning.

In case you want to get in there quick, though, here’s a quick list of the best ones I’ve spotted so far:

For more Amazon Prime Day and non-Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals, be sure to keep an eye on our hardware deals homepage, as well as our Amazon Prime Day deals hub for all the latest prices and discounts.

Who am I?

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

