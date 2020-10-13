WD's 1TB Blue SN550 drops to just £85 for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and if there’s one bargain you absolutely don’t want to miss, it’s the 1TB model of WD’s stupendous Blue SN550 NVMe SSD for a new all-time low price of just £85. This, friends, is a stone cold steal.

(Update: …or at least it will be. The 1TB version is still £95 at time of writing (12.13am), but the £85 price is definitely what our Amazon deals spies told us in advance. Instead, the 500GB model is, in fact, on sale right now at a very agreeable £50 (down from £62), which is also a good steal.)

Remember, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of this deal, so if you aren’t a member already, you can sign up here for a free trial (just remember to cancel it before you get charged). Yes, the saving you’re actually getting is only £10 lower compared to its most recent price of £95, but this is still a fantastic bargain for those after one of the best NVMe SSDs money can buy.

Indeed, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – there’s simply no need to spend any more on your next SSD when the Blue SN550 is as good as it is, and you’re really not getting that much more for your money by opting for its more expensive rivals, the WD Black SN750 or Samsung 970 Evo Plus.

The 250GB model of the WD Blue SN550 is also on sale as part of the Prime Day festivities (or at least it’s meant to be), although here the saving is much smaller. Just £5 this time, but hey, £43 is still the cheapest this drive has been for ages. The last time it was cheaper was all the way back in February, according to my Amazon price tracker, and even then you’d still have paid £41 for it.

There are, of course, tons of other SSDs on sale as part of Prime Day, including almost all capacities of the aforementioned Black SN750 (both its regular and heatsink versions), as well as WD’s SATA-based Blue 3D NAND SSD, their portable My Passport SSD, as well as various Samsung, Crucial and Sabrent SSDs, and I’ll be rounding those up first thing tomorrow morning.

In case you want to get in there quick, though, here’s a quick list of the best ones I’ve spotted so far: