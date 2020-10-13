Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

2

Your favourite gaming mouse is down to just £35 for Amazon Prime Day

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

13th October 2020 / 11:28AM

A photo of the Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse.

Back when we asked you what’s your favourite gaming mouse, you voted the Logitech G502 to a resounding victory, so you’ll hopefully be pleased to hear that it can be snapped up for just £35 right now thanks to some big Amazon Prime Day discounts.

Technically, it’s the special white and black edition of the G502 Hero that’s on sale today, but hey, £35 is still a great price for this excellent gaming mouse. It’s also the cheapest it’s been since last December, according to my Amazon price tracker, where it fell to an identical £35 just after the Black Friday bonanza. As a result, it’s never been a better time to stick one in your basket.

What makes the G502 Hero such a great gaming mouse? Well, it’s got a fast and accurate 16,000 DPI sensor for starters, and more programmable buttons than you can shake a stick at. There are 11 of them in total, giving you loads of control to configure the mouse as you please. It’s also super comfortable, despite its numerous pointy angles and sharp edges, and you’ll also find a number of weights hidden away in the bottom of the mouse so you can make it lighter or heavier depending on your preference. It is, in short, a highly flexible and practical gaming mouse, and a right old steal for £35.

The G502 Hero isn’t the only Logitech gaming mouse on sale today, I should add. You can also pick up the slightly less fancy G403 Hero on the cheap for just £31 if you prefer, or the older G402 Hyperion Fury for even less at just £23. The brilliant G203 Lightsync is also a right bargain at just £20 (and is also my current favourite for budget gaming mouse buyers), but you’ll find a full list of them below. Personally, I’d opt for the G203 Lightsync if you don’t fancy shelling out for the G502 Hero, although given the difference in price I’d still be tempted to get the G502 regardless.

Finally, while it’s not technically part of Logitech’s gaming roster, I know many of you are also a fan of Logitech’s ergonomic MX mice, too, so you’ll be pleased to hear that the MX Master Wireless is also down to just £30 right now as well. This right-handed mouse supports both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth, and comes with two scroll wheels. It’s proper lush.

For more Amazon Prime Day and non-Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals, be sure to keep an eye on our hardware deals homepage, as well as our Amazon Prime Day deals hub for all the latest prices and discounts.

Get up to $186 off Intel's Core i7 and Core i9 CPUs at Newegg today

Baldur's Gate 3: how to get out of the Enclave Library

While visiting Nettie the healer in Baldur's Gate 3 you'll be locked inside the Enclave Library. Here's how to get out.

Rockstar have reportedly grabbed Ruffian Games, making them Rockstar Dundee

1

Genshin Impact is adding a new region in December

3

Latest articles

