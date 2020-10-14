Assassin's Creed Valhalla digs into Viking skills, settlements, and PC specs

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is less than a month away now, so Ubisoft are flinging out details left and right. They’ve made a whole seven minute trailer of them, in fact. The new video talks more about Eivor’s unlockable skills and customising your Viking settlement. They’ve also published the recommended PC specs today, so you can get a gander at those too.

The new trailer below actually has a fair bit to it. To begin with, Ubi explain that making alliances with England’s handful of kingdoms will let you expand the Raven Clan’s settlement. That’s what Eivor’s after, by the by, a nice place to settle down after escaping the cold up north. Resources you find while out swinging your axe about can be used to create new buildings at the settlement. You can hire a blacksmith who will upgrade that axe to do better swinging, a tattooist for changing your look, or a Viking lieutenant.



You can also catch a bit about unlocking skills in the video above, including one for siccing your pet wolf on enemies. Yup, looks like you can pet it too. Some skills are found via books out in the world as well. There’s also some bits about visiting Asgard in visions and finding Excalibur, because why be choosey about your historical fantasy when you can have it all? Ubisoft go into plenty more than that in their alliances post.

Some of the RPS crew have already gotten their hands on Valhalla, so you may like to hear their own deep dives. Ed, for one, thinks it needs more quest markers because Assassin’s Creed games are meant to be swallowed without chewing. Alice B, for her part, says it isn’t really an AC game, which is fine because it’s a pretty swell Viking game.

Ubisoft have also published the PC system requirements for Valhalla. It will require 50GB of storage space, for which they recommend an SSD across the board. Playing at 1080p and 60FPS calls for either an AMD Vega 64 graphics card or GeForce GTX 1080. On the same settings, it asks for a Ryzen 7 1700 3.0 Ghz CPU or i7-6700 3.4 Ghz. As ever, getting all the way up to 4k resolutions on their highest graphical settings requires some sterner stuff. You can find the rest of the specs in their post.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is launching on the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store on November 10th.