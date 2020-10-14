Corsair's best gaming keyboards are up to $70 off at Best Buy

It’s been pretty slim pickings for good gaming keyboard deals this Amazon Prime Day, and it’s probably because the best ones aren’t actually on Amazon. If you’re in the US, you can currently get the top-flight Corsair K95 Platinum for $70 off at Best Buy, as well as $60 off Corsair’s mid-range K70 RGB MK.2 as well, making them significantly cheaper than what you’ll find over at Amazon right now. Plus, they’re both covered by Best Buy’s Black Friday guarantee, so their prices won’t go any lower come Black Friday next month. Bargain!

Only the Cherry MX Speed switch variants of the K95 Platinum and K70 RGB MK.2 appear to be on sale, all told, but if you like your mechanical keyboards to be on the nippier side of things, these will do you just fine. After all, Cherry’s Speed switches are even faster than their classic Red switches thanks to their even shorter travel distances, so you don’t need to be particularly heavy-handed in order for keystrokes to register. They’re also one of the quieter Cherry MX switches, so you won’t drive other people at home round the bend with your CLACK CLACK CLACKS.

Indeed, these prices are much, much cheaper than what you’ll find on Amazon at the moment, where the K95 Platinum is currently $160 at time of writing, while the K70 RGB MK.2 is $125 (although if you want the low-profile one like the one on sale at Best Buy, you’re looking at paying an even more baffling $170 for it at the moment).

I haven’t tested the K95 Platinum myself, but I had plenty of good things to say about the Lux version of the K70 RGB when I first reviewed it. Corsair’s build quality is always absolutely top notch, and it comes with all the bells and whistles you expect from a high-end keyboard, including a detachable wrist rest, USB passthrough and dedicated media keys.

That’s not to say there aren’t any good keyboard deals at Amazon, of course. Earlier today, I spotted two HyperX Alloy keyboards with pretty sizeable discounts, which I’ve listed below and I would also be very remiss if I didn’t point out that the excellent Razer Ornata Chroma and Razer Huntsman were also on sale, too. The latter is an optical keyboard, I should point out, making it even louder than your average mechanical keyboard, but that’s still a great discount for one of the best gaming keyboards around.