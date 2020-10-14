Razer's best gaming mouse is 40% off for Prime Day in the US

The Razer Naga Trinity has been my best “do-it-all” gaming mouse recommendation ever since I reviewed it in 2018, and US shoppers can currently get one for 40% off as part of Amazon Prime Day, taking this once $100 three-in-one gaming mouse down to just $60.

Admittedly, this isn’t the cheapest this mouse has been over the last year or so. During last year’s Amazon Prime Day sale, it dropped to an all-time low of $55, according to my Amazon price tracker, and fell back down to $55 again later in the year in the run-up to Christmas. Still, a difference of $5 is hardly much in the grand scheme of things, and definitely better than paying full whack for it.

I was a big fan of the Naga Trinity back when I first tested it, as it’s essentially three gaming mice in one. Thanks to its three interchangeable side panels, you get the option of having 2, 7 or 12 extra side buttons to pick from, giving you a total of up to 19 overall. It’s a particularly great fit for MMO and MOBA games, but it’s also a pleasure to use for all sorts of different games thanks to its accurate 16,000 DPI sensor, and its smooth, sculpted chassis. It’s a tad heavy at 120g, all told, but this right-handed mouse is definitely one of the most versatile gaming mice you can buy today.

If $60 is still a touch expensive for your tastes, or you’re simply after something that’s ambidextrous or better-suited for left-handed use, then the excellent Razer Viper is also 40% off at the moment, bringing its price down to just $48.

This ultra lightweight mouse is another of my top recommendations in our gaming mice rankings, and its current deal price is also the cheapest it’s ever been, my price tracker tells me, arguably making it a much better bargain than the Naga. Weighing in at just 69g, the Viper is brilliant for righties and lefties alike, and you still get eight programmable buttons in total. It’s also the cheapest Razer mouse left in Amazon’s wider Razer Prime Day discounts, too, as the $20 Razer Deathadder Essential deal from yesterday is now sold out.

Remember, RPS reader favourite mouse, the Logitech G502 Hero, is also still available for $35 at the moment for those after an even cheaper bargain, as this gives you a saving of $45 off its usual price.