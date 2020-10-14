Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Razer's best gaming mouse is 40% off for Prime Day in the US

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

14th October 2020 / 1:34PM

Razer Naga Trinity - Best Gaming Mouse 2020

The Razer Naga Trinity has been my best “do-it-all” gaming mouse recommendation ever since I reviewed it in 2018, and US shoppers can currently get one for 40% off as part of Amazon Prime Day, taking this once $100 three-in-one gaming mouse down to just $60.

Admittedly, this isn’t the cheapest this mouse has been over the last year or so. During last year’s Amazon Prime Day sale, it dropped to an all-time low of $55, according to my Amazon price tracker, and fell back down to $55 again later in the year in the run-up to Christmas. Still, a difference of $5 is hardly much in the grand scheme of things, and definitely better than paying full whack for it.

I was a big fan of the Naga Trinity back when I first tested it, as it’s essentially three gaming mice in one. Thanks to its three interchangeable side panels, you get the option of having 2, 7 or 12 extra side buttons to pick from, giving you a total of up to 19 overall. It’s a particularly great fit for MMO and MOBA games, but it’s also a pleasure to use for all sorts of different games thanks to its accurate 16,000 DPI sensor, and its smooth, sculpted chassis. It’s a tad heavy at 120g, all told, but this right-handed mouse is definitely one of the most versatile gaming mice you can buy today.

If $60 is still a touch expensive for your tastes, or you’re simply after something that’s ambidextrous or better-suited for left-handed use, then the excellent Razer Viper is also 40% off at the moment, bringing its price down to just $48.

This ultra lightweight mouse is another of my top recommendations in our gaming mice rankings, and its current deal price is also the cheapest it’s ever been, my price tracker tells me, arguably making it a much better bargain than the Naga. Weighing in at just 69g, the Viper is brilliant for righties and lefties alike, and you still get eight programmable buttons in total. It’s also the cheapest Razer mouse left in Amazon’s wider Razer Prime Day discounts, too, as the $20 Razer Deathadder Essential deal from yesterday is now sold out.

Remember, RPS reader favourite mouse, the Logitech G502 Hero, is also still available for $35 at the moment for those after an even cheaper bargain, as this gives you a saving of $45 off its usual price.

For more Amazon Prime Day and non-Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals, be sure to keep an eye on our hardware deals homepage, as well as our Amazon Prime Day deals hub for all the latest prices and discounts.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests. She's also RPS' resident deals herald.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

This week's Mystery Steam Reviews is all coffin sex and shovels

The Bull Macabre

This RTX 2060 Asus laptop is a bargain $800 right now

World Of Warcraft's pre-expansion patch is out now, overhauling a lot

2

Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals: the best UK and US hardware deals

1

Latest articles

This week's Mystery Steam Reviews is all coffin sex and shovels

The Bull Macabre

This RTX 2060 Asus laptop is a bargain $800 right now

World Of Warcraft's pre-expansion patch is out now, overhauling a lot

2

Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals: the best UK and US hardware deals

1