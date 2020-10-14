Rockstar have indeed turned Ruffian Games into Rockstar Dundee

Rockstar have announced today that, as was previously rumored, they have indeed acquired Ruffian Games, makers of Crackdown 2 and helping hands on Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Ruffian is getting less ruff, adopting the new corporate family name Rockstar Dundee. Both say they look forward to working together on future projects, though they’ve not said yet just what those will be.

As companies do during business adoptions, both published some nice words about one another to mark the occasion.

“We are incredibly excited to be joining the Rockstar team,” says Ruffian co-founder Billy Thompson. “Not only do we have the opportunity to work on some of the most successful entertainment properties in the world, but Rockstar’s investment in our studio is a great sign for the continued expansion of game development here in Scotland.”

As for Rockstar, founder Sam Houser says, “We are thrilled to have Ruffian join the Rockstar Games family. The Ruffian team are a talented addition to Rockstar’s global studios, and we look forward to working together on future projects.”



Ruffian co-founders Gary Liddon and Billy Thomson will remain studio directors for Rockstar Dundee, though Rockstar haven’t specified what game(s) the new norther studio will be working on. Thomson’s words on the matter certainly seem to point towards the studio working on one of Rockstar’s own popular series. Ruffian already had experience working on Grand Theft Auto in the early days of the series. They were also allegedly hiring for something working with Rockstar last year.

That’s all for now until Rockstar announce what project they might be calling Dundee in for. May they live happily acquisitionally ever after.