This RTX 2060 Asus laptop is a bargain $800 right now

If you’ve been keeping an eye on my budget gaming laptop deals hub lately, you’ll know that it’s pretty darn rare to get an RTX 2060 graphics chip on a gaming laptop for less than $1000. There are a couple of them out there, but nearly all of them are right up there on the $1000 line. This makes this Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop at Best Buy an even rarer bargain, as it’s currently got $200 knocked off its price to bring it down to a very agreeable $800. I’ll take three!

The deal comes as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday preview sale to combat Amazon Prime Day, which also lasts until midnight tonight. As a result, you’ll need to be quick if you want to snap it up before it goes back up to $1000 again. Indeed, the RTX 2060 graphics chip isn’t the only good thing about this laptop, as you also get an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

I’ll be upfront – I haven’t tested this laptop myself, so I can’t make any claims about the quality of its 15.6in, 1920×1080 display. However, other Asus laptops I’ve tested have all excelled in this area, so I’d be surprised if the TUF Gaming A15 didn’t live up to the same standard.

Of course, buying anything this close to the Black Friday sales next month is always a risky business, but Best Buy have put this laptop under their Black Friday guarantee, so you can rest assured you won’t suddenly find it going for even less in just a couple of weeks time.

Another gaming laptop that comes under Best Buy’s Black Friday guarantee is the Asus TUF Gaming F15, a less powerful version of the A15 above that comes with an Intel Core i5-10300H processor and an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti graphics chip for just $600.

While cheap, it’s definitely not quite as spectacular a deal as the TUF Gaming A15, as it’s much more common to find GTX 1650 Ti chips on laptops in this sort of price range. The new 10th Gen Core i5 CPU is a nice bonus, all told, as most laptops around $600 tend to come with older 9th Gen models, but if you’ve got the budget, I’d strongly recommend opting for the A15 if you can. After all, the TUF Gaming F15 doesn’t come with as much storage as the A15, maxing out at a 256GB SSD, leaving you less room to install lots of games. You still get 8GB of RAM and a 15.6in, 1920×1080 display, but I reckon the A15 is better value overall and a much bigger (and rarer) bargain.