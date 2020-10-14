This week's Mystery Steam Reviews is all coffin sex and shovels
The Bull Macabre
Every Monday evening, my pal and I get cross with one another for around three quarters of an hour. Things are mostly cordial, light-hearted and fun during The PC Gaming Weekspot (our live, weekly video podcast), but Mystery Steam Reviews just brings out the worst in us.
Still… it’s good craic.
We focus on a different year every week, and this week we’ve gone back to 2014. Teasing any of the games would be giving away the answers, so instead I’ll tell you that this edition of MSR has one of the worst usages of the Genre lifeline in this competition’s long and storied history. Something to look forward to before you hit play.
While it may be tough to play along while we’re chatting, screaming and making general noise, I would love to know how many of the 10 answers you got. Let us know in the comments. I’m still waiting on links to your own Chris Tarrant impressions, too…
If you like this, then you may very well enjoy the full episode of this week’s The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about the new combat and mini-games of Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Zelda-liker Matthew had things to say on Genshin Impact, and I spoke about how much I enjoyed the lovely I Am Dead.
MYSTERY STEAM REVULES
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Myself and Matthew both bring five Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but we omit the name of the game each review is for. Our opponent must correctly guess that game. One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have two minutes on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the two-minute timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
Question allows whoever is in the hot seat to ask a simple yes or no question, as long as the question isn’t, “is the name of the game [insert name of the game here]. When Clue is used… well… a clue must be given to the occupant of the warm chair. It can be cryptic, but it can’t be unfair. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the man with the fiery arse.