This week's Mystery Steam Reviews is all coffin sex and shovels

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other’s game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they’re about.

Every Monday evening, my pal and I get cross with one another for around three quarters of an hour. Things are mostly cordial, light-hearted and fun during The PC Gaming Weekspot (our live, weekly video podcast), but Mystery Steam Reviews just brings out the worst in us.

Still… it’s good craic.

We focus on a different year every week, and this week we’ve gone back to 2014. Teasing any of the games would be giving away the answers, so instead I’ll tell you that this edition of MSR has one of the worst usages of the Genre lifeline in this competition’s long and storied history. Something to look forward to before you hit play.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



While it may be tough to play along while we’re chatting, screaming and making general noise, I would love to know how many of the 10 answers you got. Let us know in the comments. I’m still waiting on links to your own Chris Tarrant impressions, too…

If you like this, then you may very well enjoy the full episode of this week’s The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about the new combat and mini-games of Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Zelda-liker Matthew had things to say on Genshin Impact, and I spoke about how much I enjoyed the lovely I Am Dead.

You might also want to catch up with last week’s round of MSR, which got, if anything, even more heated than this week.