WD's 5TB external HDD is now cheaper than it was over Black Friday

There have been some great external SSD deals during this year’s Amazon Prime Day, but when it comes to value for money, external hard drives still make a lot of sense – especially when you get so many more terabytes per pound. Case in point, whereas a 1TB Samsung T7 will set you back £158 during Amazon Prime Day, you can currently get the 5TB model of the excellent WD Black P10 for just £100 right now, beating last year’s Black Friday price by a couple of quid.

I’m a big fan of the Black P10, as it not only offers buckets of storage in a slim, yet sturdy form factor, but its transfer speeds are also pretty all right in the grand scheme of things. Both the PC and special Xbox versions are down to £100 today, too, the Xbox one being really no different to the PC version except for a small Xbox logo on it and the fact it comes with two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate thrown in. Otherwise, it works exactly the same as the PC version.

It’s not just the Black P10 that’s on sale today, either. If you fancy even more storage and don’t fancy shelling out for that enormous 20TB drive I highlighted yesterday, then you can currently get £105 off the 12TB WD Black D10, which is down to £195 from its usual price of £300. This does require to be plugged in, I should add, so it’s not quite as convenient as the USB-based P10.

Either way, the Black D10 is also the cheapest it’s ever been, according to my Amazon price tracker, beating last year’s Black Friday price of £200, making it a good time to take the plunge.

Remember, there are plenty more great WD storage deals to be had during Amazon Prime Day. If you’re after an internal SSD for your PC, then there’s really no better deal than the 1TB Blue SN550, which is now down to a new low of just £85 at Amazon and Ebuyer. You’ll need a motherboard that supports NVMe drives to use it, of course, but this is definitely the drive to buy if you’re looking to expand your PC’s internal storage banks.