Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
7

Age Of Empires 3: Definitive Edition is out now

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

15th October 2020 / 3:46PM

Troops on the march in an Age Of Empires 3: Definitive Edition screenshot.

After 15 years, Age Of Empires 3 returns today with a shiny new expanded version. Like the AOE 2 Def Ed before it, Age Of Empires 3: Definitive Edition polishes up Ensemble’s historical real-time strategy game to play nice with modern computers, rolls in all the old expansions, and adds a few new things too. Considering we’ve still not got Nate back from AOE2, I dread to imagine what this might to do him. We’ll find asleep in the RPS treehouse in the morning with a mouse in each hand, two keyboards draped over himself like blankets, and two matches still going.

The Def Ed is AOE3 but with support for modern resolutions, new UI options, multiplayer spectator support, and other conveniences. Along with including the original expansions, it adds two new civilisations (the Swedes and Inca) and two new modes. It’s coming from Forgotten Empires and Tantalus Media, the folks who did AOE2 Def Ed, so I’d broadly expect the same.

Age Of Empires 3 Definitive Edition is available now on Steam and Microsoft’s Store for £15/€20/$20. Or it’s covered by the Xbox Game Pass For PC.

An Age Of Empires 4 is on the way from Relic Entertainment, the studio best known for the Company Of Heroes and WH40K: Dawn Of War games. No firm word yet on when that will be out. We saw a trailer last year and not much since.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Age Of Empires 3: Definitive Edition beta starts next month

5

A New Age: Empires Apart Coming 2017

7

Blimey: Age of Empires 3 For 10 Pence/Cents

239

Age Of Empires 3: Definitive Edition marches out this October

14

Latest articles

Noita blasts its way out of early access today

Bomber Crew's orbital follow-up Space Crew takes off today

1

Cyberpunk 2077 takes us on a very fashionable test-drive

5

"An entire universe of art": Kieron Gillen on what comics and games can learn from each other

None more goth

1